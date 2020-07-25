‘OG Insta Golf Girl’ Paige Spiranac Gives Fans A ‘Quickie’ In A Tight Mini Dress

Pro athlete Paige Spiranac dropped the jaws of her 2.8 million Instagram followers yet again by showing off her punch shot, all while clad in a tight minidress. The new post was the second in a new series of videos called “Quickies with Paige,” in which Spiranac offers short nuggets of golfing advice to her fans.

In the video, Spiranac looked stunning as usual by wearing an athleisure-inspired burgundy dress. The garment was made from a spandex-like fabric that was sure to sling to the curves of her enviable figure.

The dress was sleeveless, a practical choice as it allowed Spiranac to have a full range of motion when swinging at the ball. Thick tank-top straps formed a racerback style from behind, and the front featured a low scooped neckline showed off her décolletage.

The dress was a mini style, with a hemline that barely reached the top of her thighs, showing off nearly all of her toned and tanned legs in the process.

The color of the ensemble was a deep burgundy, and the hue perfectly complemented the Arizona native’s sun-kissed skin. Spiranac styled her wavy locks into a half-up, half-down hairdo, with a couple of escaped tendrils framing her face.

Spiranac completed the looked with a matching red glove and light pink golf shoes.

In the video, Spiranac described tricks for a punch shot, also known as a stinger. The technique keeps the ball low to the ground and is often used as a recovery move. Her tips included choking down slightly, placing the ball towards the back of the stance, and shifting weight forward.

When it came to the swing, the blond beauty recommending using just 3/4 of the normal backswing and finishing with a short and “sawed-off” follow through.

Fans loved the latest upload in the series, and awarded the video over 45,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments.

“Thanks for the quick tip! I tried this and worked well for me. How did you get so good?!” one fan gushed, adding a thinking emoji and winking face to the sentiment.

“I think your outfit is perfect,” raved a second, along with a heart-eye face, perfection hand, and fire symbol.

“Paige is bae. Plus golf tips,” proclaimed a third.

“Paige love your videos, thank you so much for sharing love. You look so beautiful,” added a fourth, concluding the comment with a number of pink hearts.

