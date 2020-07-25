Anthony Fauci Defends Past Comments About Masks, Social Distancing

During a Washington Post Live interview on Friday, Dr. Anthony Fauci defended his past comments on the coronavirus pandemic, The Hill reported.

The longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) has faced criticism for arguing that Americans do not need to wear masks, as well as for advising the public to go about their daily lives as normal.

Fauci explained that science changed over time, arguing that new data made him reconsider his recommendations.

“As the data changes, then you change the recommendation,” he said.

“Back then, the critical issue was to save the masks for the people who really needed them because it was felt there was a shortage of masks. Also, we didn’t realize at all the extent of asymptomatic spread.”

Fauci added that his suggestion that Americans don’t need to change their behavior has been “taken out of context.”

“People who say that’s a mistake leave out the second part of my sentence,” he said, noting that he warned that the situation with COVID-19 could change quickly.

Per The Inquisitr, Fauci has reportedly been sidelined by the White House. Earlier this month, President Donald Trump’s allies leaked to the press a “lengthy list” of Fauci’s misleading statements, apparently questioning the expert’s credibility.

According to officials briefed on the matter, some in Trump’s inner circle have expressed concern about Fauci’s public appearances, after he openly criticized the administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The NIAID director’s television and media appearances have reportedly been limited. To speak with members of the press, Fauci allegedly has to have permission from Michael Caputo, the Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs.

As The Hill noted, Trump — who has been accused of dismissing and downplaying the coronavirus pandemic — has changed his rhetoric as well. For months, Trump refused to wear a face mask, but he recently fully embraced the recommendation, urging his supporters to wear one as well.

Samuel Corum - Pool / Getty Images

Fauci praised Trump, suggesting that his White House press briefing have been effective.

“I think that they have been helpful now, and also they have been short and crisp, which is good when you’re trying to get a message across,” the nation’s leading infectious diseases expert said.

Voters view Fauci as a credible source of information about COVID-19, polling suggests.

In a New York Times/Siena College poll released in June, 67 percent of respondents said that they trusted Fauci for accurate information about the virus, while only 26 percent said they trusted Trump.