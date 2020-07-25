Stassie Karanikolaou Stuns In A ‘Peachy’ Bikini In Two-Photo Set

Stassie Karanikolaou took to her Instagram account on Friday, July 24, to share a two-picture slideshow of herself in a teeny bikini. The model’s poses only made the images even more sultry to her 8.6 million followers.

Stassie stood in front of a white curtain in the middle of two sliding doors, which reflected palm trees.

She wore a melon orange two-piece that showcased all of her curves and set off her tanned skin. The top was made up of two ruched and ruffled triangular cups that covered her chest. The garment, which featured a tie in the middle, showed off her cleavage and buxom bust. The top boasted straps that curved around her shoulders. Her toned midriff was on full display.

The skimpy bottoms were tied into bows on either side of her waist. They dipped low on her lower abdomen and rode up high on her hips, accentuating her hourglass figure and fit physique. Her sun-kissed legs seemed to stretch on forever.

Her chocolate-colored locks were parted in the middle and cascaded down her back.

In the first picture, Stassie looked off to the side. Her plump pout was set in a straight line, a serious expression on her face. She arched her back, which emphasized her chest and lengthened her torso. She seductively tugged on the sides of her bikini bottoms, pulling them up.

Stassie turned to the side in the second snap, where fans could see her black ribcage tattoo. She looked directly at the camera in this shot, her light blue eyes fixed on the lens. She held both of her arms over her head, her hands gripping her hair behind her head.

Stassie’s ardent fans flocked to the comments section of the post in droves, eager to shower her in compliments and praise. While many shared rows of heart-eye and flame emoji, others chose to write lengthier messages to the star.

“The blessings never end with you huh?” asked one follower rhetorically, including a crying face with their comment.

“A goddess,” gushed another social media user.

“Them hips bro,” replied a fan.

“This colour,” responded a fourth person, punctuating their comment with two heart-eye emoji.

As of press time, the slideshow received more than 200,000 likes and upwards of 1,000 comments.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Stassie last showed off her fit body in a swimsuit when she posed for another photo set on Instagram. In those pictures, she wore a plunging Louis Vuitton bathing suit with a keyhole cut-out.