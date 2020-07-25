Andy Cohen Shares Adorable Photos Of His Young Son Meeting Elmo

Andy Cohen took to Instagram to share some sweet photos of his toddler Ben.

Television personality Andy Cohen took to Instagram on Thursday, July 24 to share an adorable double photo post featuring his toddler son Ben. In the sweet snapshots, Ben can be seen looking extra excited while getting the chance to meet the Sesame Street character Elmo.

In the sweet photos, 52 year old Cohen sat on a sofa on stage while holding his son on his lap. Cohen rocked a blue and white striped sweater and dark washed jeans while Ben sported an adorable white onesie with animals on it and fuzzy socks.

In the first photo included in the post, Cohen held Ben up so that he could touch Elmo. Ben looked at Elmo in amused curiosity, touching his bright orange nose with one hand. In the second photo, Cohen and Ben smiled at the camera while the Elmo puppet could be seen posing behind a wooden desk.

The puppet wore a black suit, a white collared shirt, and a tie just like many male television host’s tend to wear. The two snapshots were taken during an episode of The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo, a children’s television series. The show, which premiered in 2020, features the Elmo puppet welcoming celebrity guests on to the program and interviewing them.

In addition to Cohen, other big name stars such as Hoda Kotb, Her, and Sofia Carson have also made appearances on the program to give performances or do an interview.

This particular post quickly gained attention online, racking up over 100,000 followers. Cohen boasts a total of 3.9 million followers on the platform overall. In the caption, he recalled how it seems like it has been so long since these photos were snapped during the filming of The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo. He informed his fans that if they haven’t already gotten a chance to view this episode, it is available for streaming now.

His many fans took to the comments section to compliment him on the precious photos.

“He really is the most beautiful baby,” wrote one person.

“You two are having so much fun. Beautiful!” commented another fan.

This has not been an easy year for Cohen who was diagnosed with COVID-19 back in March. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Cohen had to spend weeks away from his young son so as not to accidentally pass the illness on to him. When he finally got to reunite with Ben once again, he shared an adorable snapshot of their reunion on Instagram.