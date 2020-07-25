Scarlett Bordeaux Sizzles In Black Latex: ‘I’m There Although You Say I’m Not’

Scarlett Bordeaux showed off her incredibly hot body in a sexy outfit on Instagram, leaving her followers thrilled.

The WWE NXT wrestler shared a stunning photo of herself standing in front of a gray background. She stood with her legs apart and her arms slightly out from her sides. Most notable in the shot, though, was the shiny, skintight black latex full bodysuit she wore. The garment was a turtleneck style and rose nearly to her chin. It accented her voluptuous curves, including her nipped-in waist and flared out hips. On her hands, Scarlett wore matching black latex gloves that appeared to have pointed claws attached to the end of them, and she posed with her palms facing the camera, and her fingers spread apart. The wrestlers also had on matching black latex boots that looked like they rose to her thighs with zippers on the inside.

Scarlett’s facial features stood out prominently in the image, especially her high cheekbones and full red lips. She stared into the camera’s lens with a fierce look in her eyes. The wrestler’s platinum locks fell in tousled waves over her shoulders and across her chest.

The model shared an interesting caption, and her followers responded positively. Many used the flame emoji to express how hot they thought Scarlett looked in the outfit. More than 25,300 hit the “like” button, and nearly 250 Instagrammers left a reply.

“Such a beautiful woman. Black Cat attack. Seriously please audition for Black Cat if the role is ever available. You literally look just like her. You wear it better than Michelle Pfeiffer,” gushed one fan who included black hearts and several different cat emoji.

“I am sweating just looking at that fit. Does it come with internal AC? Looking hot,” a second follower wrote along with a laughing crying smiley.

“You are just perfect in every way. A beautiful hourglass figure. Must’ve taken you a long time to get into that. How long does it take you to get into that suit,” wondered a third devotee?

“I like your style. I hope you start wrestling, and you dominate. You are different and beautiful,” a fourth account declared, leaving a mix of heart smileys and emoji along with the praise.

Scarlett is no stranger to showing off her fit figure on Instagram. The Inquisitr recently reported that she tantalized her followers with a shot of herself kneeling in the sand on the beach, which she captioned with a Zoolander quote.