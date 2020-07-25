Rhian Sugden Shows Off Her Curves In Black Lace Lingerie

British lingerie model Rhian Sugden took to her Instagram page on Friday and shared yet another hot snap to wow her admirers.

In the picture, Rhian — who rose to fame after participating in the popular TV show Celebrity Big Brother — could be seen rocking a black bodysuit which left little to the imagination of the viewers.

The sexy ensemble was made up of lace fabric, featured thin straps, and a plunging neckline with scalloped edges through which Rhian flashed her never-ending cleavage. The bodysuit included a band underneath the cups. In addition to that, the garment boasted high-cut leg openings which enabled the hottie to provide her fans with an eyeful of her sexy thighs. To spice things up, Rhian also wore a pair of sheer stockings.

Following her style, Rhian opted for minimal makeup and wore her blond tresses down, letting her locks fall over her shoulders.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Manchester, United Kingdom, which is the 33-year-old model’s hometown. The shoot took place indoors, against the background of a black door and next to a white wall.

To pose, Rhian leaned against the door, slightly spread her legs apart, and tilted her head. She gazed straight into the camera and sported a pout.

In the caption, she informed her fans that her sexy lingerie was from her friend and fellow model India Reynolds’ new collection, which she had recently launched in collaboration with the UK-based clothing retailer, Pour Moi. She also endorsed the brand.

Within eight hours of posting, and as of the writing of this article, the picture accrued more than 11,000 likes. What’s more, several of her followers took to the comments section and shared 200-plus messages to praise Rhian’s amazing figure and her sensual sense of style.

“OMG, you are HOT!!!” one of her fans commented on the picture, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

“You are gorgeous! I love you,” another user chimed in.

“Slaying, as always! You are mesmerizing, gorgeous, and a stunning angel!! Your husband is the luckiest man on Earth,” a third admirer remarked.

“You keep getting more and more beautiful. Thanks, this pic made my birthday so much better!” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “perfect,” “the prettiest,” and “queen,” to express their adoration for the blonde bombshell.

Rhian rarely fails to impress her admirers with her skin-baring snaps, which she posts on the Gram almost every week. As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, not too long ago, she shared a snap in which she rocked a see-through cage bra and matching panties.