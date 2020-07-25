Ivanka Trump Rocks A White Dress And Matching Face Mask During Visit To Childcare Facility

Ivanka Trump has been wearing white quite a bit recently.

Ivanka Trump continued to embrace the color white on Friday when she visited a daycare facility with Colorado Senator Cory Gardner. The first daughter shared a series of photos from the visit on her Instagram page, including a few shots that showed off her summery look. She was pictured chatting with children, parents, and childcare workers at Bright Beginnings Learning Center in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Ivanka wore an ivory collared dress with a button front, short ruched sleeves, and a form-fitting bodice with princess seams. The garment’s pleated skirt had an A-line silhouette and a bottom hem that hit mid-calf. Ivanka also rocked a wide black belt that cinched in her waist to accentuate her hourglass shape. On her feet, the former fashion designer wore a pair of wedge cork sandals with black ankle and toe straps.

The only visible accessory that Ivanka had on was a protective face mask that matched her dress. In the second photo that she shared, the facial covering had slipped down off her nose as she bent forward to speak to a small child.

Ivanka, who serves as one of her father’s presidential advisors, used her Instagram post to tout a number of actions the Trump administration has taken to help families. She also noted that the Bright Beginnings facility was a recipient of the Paycheck Protection Program.

According to The Guardian, Ivanka went on a long streak of wearing white for all of her public appearances beginning in June. Fashion editor Morwenna Ferrier suggested that the color represents power and “the sort of privilege that has enabled people like her to move through the ranks – without qualification, without getting dirty and, of course, without catching the virus.”

It was the color that Ivanka wore when she stirred up controversy by sharing a Twitter photo that showed her posing with a can of Goya beans. The company’s CEO had voiced support for President Donald Trump days earlier, and she faced accusations that she was acting unethically by promoting the food product.

Ivanka’s latest Instagram upload was also met with some criticism, with a number of her followers complaining about the presence of her protective facial accessory or how she was wearing it.

“Please don’t normalize masks!!! How sad!” read one response to her post.

“Your mask isn’t covering you nose all the way. Why bother wearing one? And when your kids and Barron go back to school I’ll send mine!” another critic wrote.

However, Ivanka also received quite a few compliments from her admirers.

“This woman looks like a modern day princess,” read one remark.

“You look exemplary with a mask,” another person opined.