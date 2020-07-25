Brandi Glanville Responds To Plastic Surgery Rumors After ‘RHOBH’ Viewers Slam Confessional Look

Brandi Glanville made her triumphant return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last week and dropped one of the biggest bombshells the show has ever seen in the most recent episode. Since Brandi has taken on the friend role this season, she is getting her own confessionals and this week’s look has viewers questioning if she recently went under the knife. The Drinking & Tweeting author looked noticeably different in her interview, and she is now addressing the criticism she is receiving.

While live-tweeting the show this Wednesday, Brandi responded to some Twitter users who slammed the appearance of her face. Several of the users that Brandi responded to wound up deleting their tweets, but her responses suggested they had some not nice things to say about her looks.

“I had to do my own makeup & we had virtual lighting. I suck at both hair and makeup. I look horrible” Brandi wrote to a now-deleted post.

“first off you are mean. I do look bad but I haven’t done anything to my face. I was watching makeup tutorials and trying not to use so much blush and please f*ck off hater,” she wrote to another tweeter.

The comments didn’t die down as the days passed since the episode, so Brandi took to social media yet again to make a public statement, shutting down the plastic surgery rumors.

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

“The only surgery I’ve had during quarantine was emergency dental surgery where they ripped two teeth from my skull and I had to do interviews I am still swollen but thank you for making me feel like a complete disgusting monster I have feelings to people!!”

Since confessionals are shot more towards the end of production, many of this season’s interviews were done in each of reality stars homes with limited equipment and crew. Most of the women were not able to bring in glam squads to complete their interview looks and had to rely on their own skills when it came to makeup and hair. Brandi has put this as the reason behind her odd look, and fans can expect to see a change when she sits down for her separate interview with Andy Cohen.

Brandi was not present for the Season 10 virtual reunion taping earlier this week, and it was reported she will film her segment separately with the Watch What Happens Live host. The cease-and-desist order served to the mother-of-two prevented her attendance at the reunion, but she will still get to spill her tea.