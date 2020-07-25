Texas Hospital Overrun With Coronavirus Victims May Need To Send Sickest Patients Home To Die, Report Says

A Texas hospital is reportedly so overrun with victims of the coronavirus that it may need to send the sickest patients away so they can die at home, a new report claims.

As the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported, the outbreak that has been spreading across the Lonestar State has had a devastating effect on the health care delivery system in Starr County. The report noted that the area, which went three weeks without a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the outset of the pandemic in the United States, is now getting positive cases so quickly that the hospital is unable to meet the needs of the many seriously ill patients.

Though the country once earned praise and some national attention for its stringent measures to slow the spread of the virus — even at a time when cases were still low back in April — the situation changed after Texas Governor Greg Abbott made the state one of the first in the nation to start lifting restrictions. He issued orders to reopen the state in May, overriding the local orders putting social distancing guidelines in place, the report noted.

The report noted that the local government has put together what locally is referred to as a “death panel,” a health board that is setting care guidelines and a plan for alloting the sparse medical resources. This committee will have authority to determine whether patients do not have a chance of survival, and will be sending them home.

“The situation is desperate,” said Jose Vasquez, the local health authority. “We cannot continue functioning in the Starr County Memorial Hospital nor in our county in the way that things are going. The numbers are staggering.”

Similar decisions have been made in other areas hit hard by the virus. As The Inquisitr reported, some of the hardest-struck regions in Italy faced similar shortages of medical supplies and space in hospitals, and were forced to consider difficult choices like those now being considered in Texas. In Italy, local health experts and leaders drafted a proposal that patients over the age of 80 would be deemed to high of a risk and would not receive care.

The Telegraph reported that the protocol would only go in place if cases continued to surge. It was not clear if it ever came to that, as Italy was eventually able to stem the tide of cases through a national lockdown and some of the world’s strictest social distancing measures.

Cases have continued to rise in Texas, which saw new records this week for the daily number of coronavirus deaths.