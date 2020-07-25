Anthony Fauci Praises Donald Trump For Embracing Masks, Social Distancing

In an interview with MarketWatch published on Friday, Dr. Anthony Fauci praised President Donald Trump for embracing face masks and social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, health experts have been calling on the public to practice social distancing and wear face coverings in order to protect themselves and others from the dangerous virus.

Trump was opposed to wearing a mask, but he recently called on his supporters to wear them, saying that it would be “patriotic” to do so. During his latest briefing at the White House, the commander-in-chief said that he is “getting used” to wearing his mask.

Fauci praised Trump for taking the right steps.

“I did not see this briefing, but I’m very pleased to hear that he’s now being pretty explicit about some of the things that we — namely his medical advisers — have been telling him for some time,” he said.

“I think he’s made a very good choice. He’s embracing masking, he’s embracing physical distancing, and that’s a very good thing.”

The longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases noted that all Americans — especially young people — need to follow guidelines.

Fauci warned that the United States is not close to containing COVID-19.

“It’s a moving target. I certainly don’t think we’re near the end of this if you look at what’s going on in the United States — that’s for sure,” he explained.

During the wide-ranging interview, Fauci also expressed support for reopening schools, looked back on his work during the HIV pandemic in the 1980s and 1990s, and discussed the efforts to design an effective coronavirus vaccine.

The nation’s leading public health expert said that the is “cautiously optimistic” that a vaccine will be developed and widely-available by the end of the year, or within the first two months of 2021.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Fauci has previously criticized the Trump administration’s response to the COVID-19 crisis, apparently drawing ire of some of the president’s allies. As reported by The Washington Post, Trump has apparently lost interest in dealing with the unprecedented public health crisis, shifting his focus to other issues.

According to individuals familiar with the situation in the White House, Fauci has been sidelined by some advisers, with Trump letting state and local governments grapple with the outbreak on their own.

In an interview with Fox News anchor Chris Wallace last week, Trump stressed that he respects Fauci’s opinion, but described him as “a little bit of an alarmist.”