News Reporter Diagnosed With Cancer After A Viewer Noticed A Lump On Her Neck, ‘I Will Forever Be Thankful’

Victoria Price found out that she had thyroid cancer because a viewer messaged her about a lump on her neck.

Victoria Price is a news reporter from Tampa, Florida, for NBC affiliate WFLA. Price is incredibly grateful for a thoughtful viewer who reached out to her regarding a lump she noticed on her neck. Because of the viewer’s comment, Price went to get it checked out and was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, according to Today.

Price recently took to Instagram to share her deep appreciation for the unnamed viewer who went out of her way to share her concern for Price’s health. The reporter shared a photo of herself as well as a screenshot of the brief but life changing email she received from someone who just so happened to see her news report and notice something unusual.

While it wasn’t easy to see and likely not noticeable by the average person, there was a slight bulge visible on Price’s neck that reminded the viewer of a lump she once had personally. The viewer’s lump had turned out to be cancer and she was worried the reporter could have the same condition.

In the heartfelt caption Price included within her post, she noted that with everything going on with the pandemic she hasn’t really been focused on her own health. She likely would not have even noticed the lump if the viewer hadn’t pointed it out. Luckily, the cancer was caught in time and though she will have to undergo surgery, her outcome is not nearly as bleak as what it could have been.

“COVID created some diagnostic delays but I’ll finally be undergoing surgery this Monday to remove the tumor, my thyroid, and a couple of the nearby lymph nodes. Doctor says it’s spreading, but not too much, and we’re hopeful this will be my first and last procedure. Had I never received that email, I never would have called my doctor. The cancer would have continued to spread. It’s a scary and humbling thought,” she wrote.

Price concluded her statement by sharing her gratitude for the kind stranger.

“I will forever be thankful to the woman who went out of her way to email me, a total stranger,” she said.

She also reminded her followers to take care of not only themselves but one another during these challenging times.

This isn’t the first time that a viewer has helped diagnosis a television figure’s cancer. Back in 2018, a woman named Nicole McGuinness appeared on an HGTV television show. A medical professional happened to be watching the show and noticed that McGuinness had a lump on her neck. The doctor reached out to McGuinness who later found out she had thyroid cancer, as The Inquisitr previously reported.