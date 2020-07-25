‘RHOBH’ Cast Reportedly Trying To ‘Stay Out Of’ Denise Richards And Brandi Glanville Affair Drama

Despite what it might look like on television, the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are reportedly trying to stay out of the drama regarding Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards’s alleged affair. The bombshell was just dropped in the show’s latest episode from Brandi herself when she revealed the hookup to Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp. It’s been rumored for months that this will be the center of the drama on RHOBH and that the women of the show had an issue with Denise not being honest about what happened.

An insider close to the cast recently revealed to The Hollywood Life that the women are trying to stay out of the situation altogether, leaving Brandi and Denise to work things out on their own.

“The other ladies are really trying to stay out of the Denise and Brandi drama now,” the insider alleged.

“They’re all just trying to keep their mouths quiet, especially after Brandi was served the cease-and-desist so they see she means business and they don’t want to deal with that,” they added. “They just want [Denise] to be truthful and feel like she’s not about a variety of things, but they really don’t care if she did or didn’t have the affair. Most of them seem to believe Brandi.”

Charles Sykes / Bravo

Brandi was officially served a cease-and-desist order after the rumored affair was plastered across the gossip headlines earlier this year. Lisa Rinna recently claimed that this caused the reunion to be “bullsh*t” which was filmed virtually this week. Brandi was reportedly not at the taping but will be doing a separate interview with Andy Cohen.

The insider also claimed that the women on the cast haven’t spoken to Denise outside of the reunion, with the exception of Garcell Beauvais. According to the source, the cast has a group text which Denise is still a part of, but she rarely responds unless she absolutely has to.

Denise hasn’t found out about Brandi discussing the supposed affair on the show yet, as it’s expected to take place in the next episode based on previews. Fans will finally be able to see The Bold and the Beautiful star’s response to the allegation when it’s brought up to her for the first time. The cease-and-desist will also be brought up on camera as it’s been teased in a different preview where Denise sits down with Lisa and the latter brings it up in a tense conversation.