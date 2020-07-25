Dr. Anthony Fauci Said He’s Received Hate Mail And ‘Serious Threats’ Against His Wife And Children

Dr. Anthony Fauci said that he has received hate mail and “serious threats” against members of his family since he stepped into the spotlight during the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s nothing new for the nation’s top expert in infectious diseases.

Fauci discussed his newfound national role during an interview with David Axelrod, a CNN contributor and former adviser to President Barack Obama. Speaking on The Axe Files podcast, the top White House doctor said he first started receiving hate mail when he became the nation’s leader in the response to the burgeoning AIDS crisis in the 1980s. Fauci at the time took a hands-on approach, working directly with patients to gain a greater understanding about the disease and how it spread.

That wasn’t always popular, he shared.

“I’ve seen a side of society that I guess is understandable, but it’s a little bit disturbing,” Fauci said. “You know, back in the days of HIV when I was being criticized with some hate mail, it was more, you know, people calling me a gay-lover and ‘What the hell are you wasting a lot of time on that?'”

But Fauci said that the criticism has taken a darker turn now that he’s leading the nation’s response to the coronavirus outbreak. Fauci said that he can’t understand why people would heap hatred on him, but at the same time doesn’t think it’s appropriate that some see him as a hero as well.

“It’s really a magnitude different now because of the anger,” Fauci said.

The top White House doctor has become a target for criticism among many on the right, especially as his predictions and recommendations have come into conflict with President Donald Trump’s more aggressive approach in reopening the American economy.

Fauci went on to say that he has gotten serious threats against not only himself, but his wife and daughters. He told Axelrod that this has led to increased personal security. As The Inquisitr reported, Fauci has stood firm in the face of this intense scrutiny the past months. He said back in April, just weeks after he started to appear in daily coronavirus briefings at the White House, that he would not let the death threats he was already receiving deter him from the important work.

“You know, it’s my job. This is the life I’ve chosen and I’m doing it,” he said, via CNN. “Obviously there is a lot of pressure and I would be foolish to deny that, but that’s what I do.”