Shannon Beador Reveals That She & Her Three Daughters Have Tested Positive For COVID-19

On Friday evening, Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador took to her Instagram page to reveal that she and her three daughters, Sophie, Adeline, and Stella, have tested positive for COVID-19.

She posted a picture that appeared to be professionally taken and said it had been taken “pre-pandemic.” The image showed all four Beador women smiling and dressed in matching black tops.

In her caption, Shannon explained that they were COVID-19 “positive times 4.”

According to the 56-year-old, she and her girls are quarantining inside of the same house, although they are separated into individual bedrooms to keep isolated from one another.

She concluded her message by expressing her gratitude toward the first responders and medical staff who have aided them throughout the disease.

“Sending prayers to all of those affected,” Shannon wrote alongside prayer hands and red heart emoji.

Her post garnered tons of attention from her friends and her fans. Within three hours of going live, Shannon’s latest Instagram updated received more than 56,500 likes and over 2,700 comments.

Her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and Kelly Dodd both commented on the pic.

Braunwyn’s mom, Deborah Windham, also left a message.

“I’m so sorry sweetie,.. keep us up to date with how you’re feeling, is someone bringing food and supplies to you guys? You are loved! We’re praying for your full recovery,” she wrote.

A few people wondered how they found out they were sick and what symptoms they experienced that led to them getting testing.

Others were curious as to how all four family members managed to contract the virus and asked why they had to isolate themselves from each other if they had all tested positively.

“I just recovered as well…it’s no picnic for sure, but like me, I know you are armed with good immune-boosting supplements. Prayers for speedy recoveries for you and your girls,” added one fan, trailing their message with a red heart emoji.

“Hope it doesn’t get too serious for any of you and you get well quickly!” contributed a second.

On July 15, The Inquisitr reported that RHOC had resumed filming on its upcoming fifteenth season. They were reportedly planning to adhere to the CDC’s guidelines and had a pandemic plan in place.

RHONJ and RHOD are also rumored to have restarted production on their respective seasons, too.

Some of Shannon’s fans wondered if they had returned to filming too early and if that could have resulted in her positive test.

“Must have been from all that running around while filming. Shame shame!” chimed in a third person.