Kristen Bell Shares Her Young Daughter’s Comical Question About Sex

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard were recently caught off guard by their 7-year-old daughter Lincoln’s question about sex. During a virtual interview with Stephen Colbert on Thursday night’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Bell comically shared how she and her husband reacted to the question, according to Today.

The couple, who also share a 5-year-old daughter named Delta, have been spending a lot of time together as a family since the COVID-19 pandemic hit and social distancing was needed. They admittedly haven’t gotten a lot of couple time. Recently, Bell’s sister came to town and was able to watch the two little girls while she and Shepard enjoyed a walk by themselves.

“My sister was here watching the kids. We masked up and we were like, ‘Oh, we’ll just walk down the street. There’s a great hike near our house,'” Bell recalled.

But upon seeing her parents getting ready to leave without her, Lincoln became suspicious about how they would actually be spending the one-on-one time. She became convinced that the pair would be doing a little more than simply taking a hike.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

“On our way out the door my 7-year-old stood in the door and she held it open. She goes, ‘Uh, are you going to do a sex?'” Bell went on.

The husband and wife were taken aback. They knew their daughter knew to some extent what sex was, but they never expected a question like this.

“It caught us by surprise. We’ve talked to her about what sex is, but she’s never — we’ve never — talked about us doing it!” she said.

Luckily, Shepard was able to come up with a quick and hilarious dismissive response that didn’t leave room for further questioning.

“Dax just really quickly said, ‘We’d love to, but it’s illegal publicly. Bye!’ and closed the door,” Bell recalled.

Colbert couldn’t help but laugh while listening to the comical, and awkward conversation.

This isn’t the first occasion in which Lincoln has shocked her parents. In the past, Shepard and Bell have had to have a conversation with their daughter reminding her not to use bad words.

Kristen Bell is not afraid to be upfront, real and honest when it comes to parenting issues, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Earlier this year she opened up candidly about her younger daughter’s struggles with potty training, noting that Delta was still in diapers. Bell recalled that she did not have guilt regarding the issue because she understood that all children are different.