‘Riverdale’ Star Vanessa Morgan Shares That She’s Pregnant, Posts Adorable Gender Reveal Photos

Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan is pregnant with a baby boy. She took to her Instagram page on Friday afternoon to share the exciting news with her fans. The announcement comes a little over six months after she married professional baseball player Michael Kopech.

Alongside her photographs and videos, Morgan also shared a lengthy caption where she explained her decision to keep the pregnancy hidden up until now.

According to the actress, she had debated whether or not to reveal her baby bump for a while. The reason she ultimately decided to tell the world is because she knew people would eventually see her swollen belly and wanted her fans to hear the news straight from the source.

“I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January,” she gushed.

She continued, saying that things she felt “mattered in this life” have changed.

“We’re here for such a greater purpose and life is so precious.”

Some of her message appeared to be aimed toward her son. Morgan said he had already given her so much “growth” and “strength.”

Then she added that “God” knew she needed him and could not wait to meet her new angel. She thanked God for “this blessing” and said she was extremely happy.

Morgan concluded her caption by writing that she could not “wait to dedicate everyday to being the best mommy” she “can be.”

She also added a quote from the popular children’s book Love You Forever by Robert Munsch.

The former Finding Carter actress shared multiple video clips and photographs from her gender reveal party and a few older pics from when she first learned she was pregnant, including the initial tests and her ultrasound.

In the first upload, Morgan looked gorgeous in a colorful maxi dress while holding out her hands to collect the blue powder that emerged from the “boy or girl?” balloon.

She wore her hair in braids piled on top of her head in a bun, with the majority cascading down her backside.

Additional snaps showcased some of the goodies at her party, such as red velvet cupcakes with blue cream inside. She also shared a clip of her dancing at the beach while wearing a “mommy to be” sash.

Considering how popular and beloved the 28-year-old is, it was not surprising to see how fast she racked up over 1.3 million likes and more than 19,400 comments.

Thousands of her friends and fans poured into the comments to congratulate her on the joyous news, including Riverdale co-stars Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and Marisol Nichols.