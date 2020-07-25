Serena Williams Flaunts Her Curvy Derriere & Impressive Physique In New Snaps

Tennis champion Serena Williams took to Instagram on Friday afternoon to showcase something new from her fashion line. She proved, and not for the first time, that she ultimately is her fashion line’s best model and her millions of followers clearly concurred.

The pair of snaps showed Serena wearing her “Seraya Utility Pant.” The olive-colored stretch crepe hugged all of Serena’s infamous curves and she made sure to give her followers a peek at this from both the front and the back.

The first photo showed Serena standing to the side, angled just enough to flaunt her curvy backside. She had her long, dark hair pulled up into a sleek bun atop her head and she looked directly toward the photographer as the snap was taken.

She wore a long-sleeved, white button-down blouse that she had tucked into the waistband of her pants. Serena added a black belt, a long necklace, and a stunning pair of heels to round out the sassy, confident vibe she exuded.

The first picture accentuated Serena’s round booty, while the second snap showed the tennis champion from the front. She cocked one hip and had her hands in her pockets as she flaunted not only these pants but also her flair for design and bold fearlessness.

“Oh mama! You’re so naturally gorgeous!!!” one of her followers declared.

It did not take long for many of Serena’s supporters to praise this latest look. Nearly 265,000 of her 12.5 million fans hit the like button on the pair of snaps over the course of the first six hours they were live on her Instagram page. In addition, nearly 3,000 comments poured in as people raved over her stunning ensemble and physique.

“Nothing about you could disappoint! Beautiful,” a fan praised.

“Yesss. I LOVE THIS STYLE!!!” another fan noted.

Of course, the infamous athlete almost always looks flawless no matter what she wears. For example, she recently hit the tennis court with her daughter Olympia and the duo wore matching purple outfits. They looked amazing, but these new snaps confirmed that Serena didn’t need her little girl to make an impact.

In this case, the way these cropped slacks fit Serena’s backside seemed to command the most attention. Some people quipped that they’d buy these for themselves if they knew they’d look like the champion in them.

“Beautiful black queen,” someone else praised.

Serena’s look from head to toe was a smashing success and it seemed that people could hardly contain themselves in taking in all the details of this ensemble.