Georgina Mazzeo Looks Super Hot In A Ruffled Dress On Instagram

Venezuelan lingerie model Georgina Mazzeo took to her Instagram account on Friday and treated her 2.1 million followers to a new photograph, one in which she could be seen infusing style and sexiness.

In the picture, Georgina could be seen rocking a very sexy, white-and-peach printed dress that allowed her to show off her slender figure. The dress featured an off-the-shoulder design, ruffled bodice and sleeves, a wrap style skirt that also boasted some ruffles, and a short length skirt through which she showed off her sexy legs. The ensemble enabled the hottie to show off her flawless décolletage.

Georgina opted for a full face of makeup to complement her attire. She wore her brunette tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her shoulders, bosom, and back. In terms of jewelry, she wore a dainty pendant that rested at the base of her throat, wore a pair of small, silver hoop earrings, and a delicate red friendship bracelet in one of her wrists.

The shoot took place outdoors and Georgina could be seen standing at a nondescript location, against the background of a wall.

To the excitement of her fans, she shared two photos from the shoot. In the first image, she struck a side pose, threw her head back, gazed at the camera, and flashed an ear-to-ear smile. In the second photograph, Georgina stood with her legs slightly spread apart. She used both of her hands to hold her hair and seductively gazed at the camera.

In the caption, Georgina wrote that she’s ready to indulge in some good activities once again. That aside, she informed her fans that her outfit was from the global online clothing retailer, Faeriesty.

Within 10 hours of posting, the pictures racked up more than 77,000 likes. In addition to that, Georgina’s most ardent admirers flocked to the comments sections and shared 615-plus messages to praise her amazing figure, her incredible sense of style, and pretty looks.

“Wow, always so cute and beautiful. And you look prettier with that beautiful smile of yours,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“What a beautiful woman!! Thanks for sharing this pic, I saw it first thing in the morning and it made my day,” another user chimed in.

“More photos with little dresses, please!” a third follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “my wifey,” and “perfect,” to express their adoration for Georgina.

Several other models and IG influencers also liked and commented on the picture, including Bru Luccas, Maria Teresa Iannuzzo, and Aleska Genesis.