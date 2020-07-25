Angela Simmons Shows Off Her Curves On Instagram

Angela Simmons took to Instagram on Friday, July 24, to share a fashionable photo of her latest ensemble. She wowed her 6.7 million followers with the three-picture set, which showcased the reality star wearing a skintight outfit that flaunted all of her curves.

Though Angela did not tag the location of the photo, she seemed to be at a gas station. Sun dappled the green lawn behind her. A shady tree was in the background.

The Growing Up Hip Hop star stood tall, her chin tilted upwards. Her eyes were hidden by her circular, opaque sunglasses. Her mouth was slightly ajar, a hint of her pearly white teeth glinting. She placed one hand on her hip, while she held a large, gold Louis Vuitton bag on her other arm.

Angela sported a plain black tank top with a U-shaped neckline that showed off a hint of her cleavage. She paired the top with hip-hugging bike shorts that accentuated her hourglass figure. She finished the look with turquoise socks underneath strappy black heels. Her nails were lacquered with a Barbie pink polish.

Her hair was parted to the side. Her roots were a dark brown and transitioned into a caramel blond. Her tresses tumbled down her shoulders and back in wavy strands.

As for her jewelry, Angela opted to accessorize with gold hoops and a watch.

In the comments section of the post, Angela’s millions of followers were quick to send her messages of adoration, expressing their awe over her latest look.

Some loved her footwear.

“It’s the shoes for me,” wrote one fan, including a crying face as well as a heart-eye emoji.

“Those SHOES!!!” another person exclaimed, punctuating their comment with multiple flame emoji.

Others were hypnotized by her stare.

“Your eyes,” said a third social media user, adding four heart-eye smiley faces to their message.

Others still loved her tresses.

“Love the hair,” complimented a fourth follower.

The photo slideshow received close to 55,000 likes and more than 570 comments at the time of this writing.

As The Inquisitr readers and Angela Simmons fans know, she typically uses her Instagram account to show off her latest outfits. One of those ensembles was a nude bikini that Angela wore while submerged in a pool. The swimsuit was made up of a one-shoulder top that stretched across her chest, as well as bottoms that dipped low on her abdomen. As she treaded water, she showed off her toned midriff and fit physique.