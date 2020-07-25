Mindy Kaling Stuns While Celebrating National Tequila Day

July 24 is National Tequila Day.

Actress Mindy Kaling turned to Instagram on Friday, July 24, to share a stunning photo of herself in a brightly colored outfit. She was all dressed up to celebrate National Tequila Day.

Kaling showed off an orange dress from the clothing brand BCBGMAXAZRIA. The ensemble went nearly to her feet and featured ruffled sleeves and a long train. The dress was form-fitting in the bodice area and showed off her curves. She held a small blue-and-white purse from the popular designer Tory Burch. The comedian accessorized with a white belt and finished off the look with blue high heels from Jimmy Choo.

Kaling wore a thick blue-and-gold necklace that matched her purse, as well as a pair of large, gold hoop earrings. She wore her dark hair down straight and appeared to have worn some light makeup. She appeared to be posing in her backyard at her Los Angeles, California, home as she smiled while looking off into the distance. Trees and a well-manicured lawn were visible behind her.

While in quarantine for the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are dressing up far less than they once did. In her caption, Kaling joked that today’s occasion sounds like as good of an excuse as any to get dressed up.

Kaling’s post accumulated over 35,000 likes in only a couple of hours from her 5.4 million followers on Instagram. Her many followers took to the comments section to compliment her on the beautiful outfit as well as to share whether or not they would be celebrating National Tequila Day. Others discussed how they, too, have stopped getting dressed up since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“Never thought I’d say this but it’s a rare occasion I wear a dress anymore,” wrote one social media user.

“I love that color on you so much! You look beautiful!” another fan gushed.

“Actually you kind of look like a tequila sunrise,” commented another person, referencing Kaling’s bright orange outfit.

“I’m dressing up today for cocktails at home because I just need to feel pretty,” another person remarked.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kaling has been all about celebrating even the most minor holidays while in quarantine. Most recently she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself celebrating National Chocolate Day on July 8 — one day later than the actual holiday. The comedian sat at a restaurant booth while enjoying a box of chocolate truffles.