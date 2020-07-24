Natalie Martinez Bares Backside In Bright Bikini: ‘Bridge To Nowhere’

Natalie Martinez showed off her bikini body in a series of images on Instagram while enjoying natural spring water and a bridge to nowhere, which fascinated her followers.

In the first shot, Natalie floated on her stomach in a spring with her arms crossed and resting on a natural rock bridge and some driftwood. In the background, there was a large rock formation surrounded by green trees. The actress kept her legs in the water, but her backside and upper body were above it. She showed off her curvy booty in a bright swimsuit that featured ruching, pulling the fabric up to show off her cheeks. The bikini top crossed her strong back, revealing an expanse of skin on her shoulders and lower half. Her wet hair flowed down her back.

The second picture featured Natalie walking through the water on the stream’s rock-covered bottom. She had a green shirt tied around her waist that hung down and covered her behind, and she wore the bikini top. A baseball cap sat atop her long, brunette locks, and she carried a sizeable dark back over one shoulder as she looked back at the camera.

Natalie stood on a bridge, leaning against the edge in the third photo. She still had the green, long-sleeved garment tied around her waist and the colorful baseball cap as she faced the camera. Her bikini top showcased her ample cleavage, rounded shoulders, and trim waist. The last picture featured the bridge from a distance. Her Instagram story also featured a few gifs and photos of her enjoying waterfalls along the beautiful stream.

Natalie noted that it was a bridge to nowhere, and her fans responded to the sexy summer photos. More than 10,800 hit the “like” button, and nearly 170 dropped a comment for the actress with many Instagrammers, including the flame to indicate that they thought she looked hot in the sunny pics.

“There is nobody more beautiful in this world that a woman in love, so there is nobody more beautiful than you,” proclaimed one devotee who also included a red heart.

“A bridge to nowhere sounds great right now. Beautiful place with a beautiful woman,” a second fan gushed.

“Natalie, you are so beautiful and sexy,” wrote a third along with several smileys.

“That is so wrong. Oh, so lovely. Take care, girl,” a fourth follower replied.

Natalie has showcased her fabulous curves plenty this summer. The Inquisitr recently reported that she showed off her happy place while wearing a stunning black and white striped two-piece.