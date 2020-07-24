Maria Eduarda Displays Her Curvy Figure In Black Lingerie

Brazilian fitness model Maria Eduarda took to her Instagram page on Friday, July 24, and wowed her 830k-plus followers to a very hot lingerie pic.

In the picture, the hottie could be seen rocking a black lingerie set that perfectly accentuated her curvy figure. Her cage-style bra boasted wired cups that gave her breasts an upward push, thus enabling her to show off her enviable cleavage. It also featured a cutout on the front, a string that ran across her chest, and two straps that tied behind her back.

Maria teamed the bra with matching bottoms that featured three straps on each side. The skimpy ensemble exposed her taut stomach and drew viewers’ attention toward her thick thighs.

She opted for a full face of makeup following her signature style. Besides that, she wore her brunette tresses in soft waves, swept them to one side, and let her locks fall over her shoulder and bosom. In terms of jewelry, she kept it very simple and only wore a thin bracelet in one of her wrists.

The shoot took place outdoors in broad daylight. Some plants could be seen in the background. To pose, Maria leaned against a wooden bench, raised one of her arms, and held her hand behind her head. She used her other hand to lightly touch her hair, looked away from the camera, and seductively parted her lips.

Maria added a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she jokingly wrote that she struck the pose when she saw her crush passing by. The hottie also informed users that her sexy lingerie was from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova.

Within seven hours of having been posted, the snap amassed more than 21,000 likes. In addition to that, several of Maria’s ardent admirers took to the comments section and shared above 400 comments to praise her amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“Gorgeous lady. Amazing photo,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Beautiful!!! You are an angel fallen from the sky,” another user wrote.

“The most attractive, gorgeous and beautiful woman I have ever seen. Love you so much!” a third adorer added.

“You have a very sexy body, babes! I can keep looking at your pictures all day long,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Aside from Maria’s regular fans and followers, several of her fellow models and IG influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Pandora Blue, Jessica Alves, and Renata Altamirano.

Maria often heats up her Instagram page with her skin-baring snaps. Not too long ago, she posted a pic in which she was featured rocking mismatched bikini.