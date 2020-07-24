‘General Hospital’ Executive Producer Frank Valentini & Actress Laura Wright Open Up On Show’s Return

General Hospital has started filming new episodes again and viewers will get to see fresh content beginning on Monday, August 3. With the cast and crew back and taping again after a months-long hiatus, executive producer Frank Valentini is opening up a little bit about the process and what’s ahead. In addition, Laura Wright (Carly Corinthos) shared some thoughts as well.

Valentini shared some thoughts with Soap Opera Digest about the complicated situation. He said that he had missed his team a lot over these months away from one another, and he added that they have all missed their fans. Now that taping is beginning again, he said he’s quite grateful to be back.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus concerns, all television shows have had to make some significant procedural changes before filming could begin again.

“In returning to work, it was important to take every precaution in order to create a safe and smooth transition back to production. In addition to regular testing and distancing measures — we have hired a dedicated Health & Safety Manager to be on set to supervise all health and safety protocols,” he explained.

The General Hospital executive producer also noted that it is quite important to him that all of the crew and cast members feel confident and safe in returning to work.

Robert Dye / ABC

Wright is one of many General Hospital stars who is thrilled to be working again. She noted that she has been playing Carly for 15 years, and given that, it was tough to be away for so long. She added that the soap is her home and her family.

So far, those running things for General Hospital have not shared much in the way of specifics when it comes to how the coronavirus concerns will be handled going forward. However, it sounds like everybody is quickly getting into the new routine of things and that all is well.

“Frank and ABC have been taking the utmost care in making sure we have a safe environment to return to. We are all being regularly tested and are continuing to do our part on and off set — being mindful to practice proper distancing and most importantly wear our masks when we’re not filming,” the actress explained.

Some General Hospital spoilers regarding what viewers can expect during the first week of new shows have already emerged. It sounds as if a lot of ground will be covered with no gaps in the action compared to where things left off in May.

While all of the new processes may take a while to get used to, all signs point toward the cast and crew being happy to be working again and pretty pleased with the precautions being taken. General Hospital fans cannot wait to get new shows to watch again and it sounds as if there’s a lot of great stuff on the horizon.