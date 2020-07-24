Madi Teeuws Shows Off Slender Figure In Mauve Leggings And Matching Top

Madi Teeuws flaunted her slender figure to her 544,000 Instagram fans on Friday, July 24, with her most recent post. The Instagram model took to the popular photo-sharing app to upload a series of snapshots of herself in a skintight workout set that flattered her fit body.

The four-picture slideshow captured Teeuws outside on a bright, sunny day. The first three showed her standing in front of the camera as she struck slightly different poses. In the fourth snap, she was engaged in a yoga pose on the ground. She wore her blond hair parted in the middle and pulled back in a low bun.

Teeuws wore a mauve-colored two-piece set that made her sun-kissed skin stand out. She rocked a pair of skintight leggings whose waistband hugged her waistline, helping to showcase her slender midriff. The bottoms boasted textured details on the thighs and shins, creating an elegant design. According to the tag she added over the photo, her pants were from Alo Yoga,

She paired it with a matching crop top that exposed her toned upper abs. It had thin straps that stretched over her shoulders and a low-cut V-shaped neckline that teased a bit of her cleavage.

Teeuws revealed in the caption that she didn’t know what to do with her hands in the pictures. She went on to list a few things she does know about, like how to practice pilates outside while socially distancing and wearing a mask, that plant-based pizza is superior to all others, and that focusing on the good things makes them greater.

The post has attracted more than 13,000 likes and upwards of 140 comments within a few hours. Her fans took to the comments section to express their admiration for Teeuws and to rave about her good looks.

“I looove the second pic! glowing,” one user wrote.

“You look like you can handle anything, Madi,” replied another admirer.

“Take care of yourself… Stay Safe & Healthy,” a third fan chimed in.

“Thanks for sharing. I am always happier at the sight of a beautiful woman, especially in a yoga pose. Happy Trails,” added a fourth fan.

Teeuws often rocks athleisure wear on her feed. As The Inquisitr has previously written, she did so just a few days ago when she posted two different photos and a video to highlight how editing apps make people look perfect on social media. The clip was a recording that showed her in the process of altering one of her photos to make her waist slimmer and bust larger. Teeuws wore a bright red sports bra and matching pants.