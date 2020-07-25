Gwen Stefani Rocks Fishnets & Cowboy Boots While Getting Flirty With Blake Shelton In ‘Happy Anywhere’ Video

Gwen and Blake shot some of their music video's new footage in a cornfield.

Gwen Stefani brought some style and flair to the music video for Blake Shelton’s latest single, “Happy Anywhere.” The No Doubt frontwoman and the country crooner released another chart-topping duet on Friday, and they also delighted their fans by providing some romantic visual accompaniment for the sweet love song.

The jaunty tune’s visuals included tons of candid clips of Gwen and Blake throughout the years, as well as some new footage that was filmed while the couple was quarantining together in Oklahoma. For these scenes, Gwen rocked two different showstopping looks. The first ensemble added a country twist to her lauded rock star style. She wore a pair of green khaki cutoffs, a tight white top, and a denim jacket with elbow-length sleeves that were gathered at the shoulder to create a small puff. The cute coat also boasted red heart patches on the front and fringe trim on the back.

She also rocked a pair of black fishnet stockings that hit below the knee and a pair of brown cowboy boots over tall white socks. She completed her look with a green trucker hat.

Gwen was shown skipping around her beau as he strummed a guitar in a cornfield. She lifted one leg up high in front of him to provide a closer look at her boots. She also appeared to wipe sweat off the side of his face as he played. In another shot, the lovebirds held hands and walked down a dirt road with huge smiles on heir faces.

In the other recently-shot scenes, the “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker sported one of her signature white tank tops over a black bra. This footage was filmed in front of a lake.

These scenes were interspersed with snippets of older videos showing the couple enjoying each other’s company during fishing trips, tractor rides, boat excursions, beach vacations, and even NFL games. Gwen got her cowgirl on by riding horses with Blake, and he took a chainsaw to a massive fallen tree. There were also plenty of sweet moments from holiday celebrations and family dinners, and Gwen’s three sons made a few appearances in the collection of clips.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the new “Happy Anywhere” footage was filmed by Gwen’s brother, Todd Stefani. His work was a massive hit on YouTube, where it received a flood of rave reviews from fans. Gwen also received a large number of compliments on her ageless beauty.

“That video is darling. They are so dang adorable. Dig the duets,” one admirer wrote.

“That was the cutest video of a couple I’ve seen in a long while. Catchy tune too,” another remark read.

“I don’t get how a woman can be that beautiful,” a third fan commented. “Surreal. Gwen is like fine wine, damn.”