Supreme Court Upholds Sanctions Against Alex Jones In Sandy Hook Case

On Thursday, the Connecticut Supreme Court upheld a sanction against InfoWars founder Alex Jones in the Sandy Hook Elementary School lawsuit, NBC News reported.

Jones was sanctioned for attacks he directed at Christopher Mattei — an attorney of relatives of some of the victims of the school’s notorious shooting — during an episode of his show. Although Jones argued that his comments are protected by free speech rights, the court rejected his defense 7-0 and barred the radio show host from filing a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

“In many ways, today’s decision is a win for the integrity and resiliency of the Court system in Connecticut and beyond,” Josh Koskoff, an attorney representing the families, said in a statement on the ruling.

“As other branches of government show signs of cracking under the weight of threats and falsehoods, this ruling reminds us that the courtroom is still a sacred place that remains dedicated to the truth, to precedent and to long-established rules created over centuries.”

During his controversial broadcast, Jones accused Mattei of planting child pornography in files that were provided the lawyers of the Sandy Hook families.

“You’re trying to set me up with child porn. One million dollars, you little gang members. One million dollars to put your head on a pike.”

Sergio Flores / Getty Images

Jones’ former lawyer, Norman Pattis, previously claimed that the pornography was contained in emails that Jones never opened and said that federal prosecutors viewed his client as the victim.

Jones is being sued by the relatives of eight victims of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, which led to the death of 20 first-graders and six educators. The gunman, Adam Lanza, killed his mother before the incident and ultimately turned his gun on himself after opening fire at the Newtown, Connecticut educational institution.

The case against Jones stems from his promotion of a conspiracy theory that the massacre was a hoax. The families claim that the InfoWars host was aware that the theory was a lie and said that it led to harassment and physical confrontation.

As The Inquisitr reported, the lawsuit has put the spotlight on Jones’ controversial body of work, which he has continued to defend. Notably, a New York Times op-ed by Josh Owens accused the right-wing pundit of publishing stories on InfoWars that were knowingly fabricated.

Per The News-Times, Jones recently faced a setback after attorney Pattis dropped the case. Jay Wolman, who represented the conservative commentator before Pattis, is now heading the case once again.