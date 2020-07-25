Kendra Wilkinson Posts Polished Look On Instagram, “My First Time Back On Camera In Years…Stay Tuned”

Kendra Wilkinson appears to be shooting something exciting this summer, although she hasn’t yet revealed what that might be.

The bubbly blond titilated her 2.7 million Instagram followers with her most recent post on Friday afternoon, in which she looked poised and gorgeous — and alluded to the potential that fans might see her onscreen for the first time in a long while.

The post garnered over 65,000 likes in the first few hours after it was uploaded.

Kendra wore a demurely-cut ivory shell beneath a well-tailored blazer with narrow lapels and a rounded hem. She grasped one side of the jacket with her right hand and held it open slightly, displaying a friendly, approachable attitude.

Kendra engaged with the camera, making contact with her big, blue eyes. She also flashed a wide, natural smile that brightened her entire face.

Her pants were a tight-fitting, cropped, very dark denim. She finished the ensemble with classy, simple heels that accentuated her long, lean legs. Long blond tresses spilled over both shoulders in loose curls.

Kendra posed in front of a brightly-colored textured cement wall in varying shades of ocean blue. Her fair complexion and crisp white blazer popped off the vibrant background.

Although Kendra was originally famous for being one of Hugh Hefner’s many girlfriends and her subsequent casting in Girls Next Door, she maintained celebrity status after splitting with Hugh by starring in two of her own reality series.

IMDb also lists her in numerous roles and cameos on TV series and reality shows, as well as in movies and music videos. However, the young media personality has not been seen in anything major for several years.

At the time of this article, it appears that no additional information about Kendra’s upcoming screen time has been released, but her post created quite a stir. Almost 1,500 of Kendra’s Instagram followers were quick to fill her comments page with thrilled speculation about her elusive caption and to compliment her polished appearance.

“So professional looking!! Love it!!” exclaimed one fan, adding heart eye, flame, and heart emoji.

“Are you joining one of the real estate reality shows?” inquired a second fan, following their comment with a series of applause emoji.

“You look so happy. I’m so happy for you. Can’t wait to hear about it tomorrow,” raved a third follower, to whom Kendra personally replied, “ya cats out the bag,” with a laughing crying emoji.