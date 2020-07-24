Doina Barbaneagra Rocks Yellow Lace Lingerie In New Flirty Update

Doina Barbaneagra took to her Instagram page on Friday, July 24, to post a new sultry snapshot that made her fans go wild. In the update, the smoking-hot Moldovan model rocked ultra-revealing lingerie from Lounge Intimates.

Doina rocked a yellow three-piece underwear set that flaunted her enviable figure. The bra featured balconette cups made of sheer fabric with tiny lace detailing. The straps that provided support for her breasts clung to her lean shoulders. The deep neckline displayed an ample amount of cleavage, which made her viewers happy. The cups were see-through, but her buxom curves were not so visible, thanks to the lighting.

She wore matching panties, which were made of the same material as the top. The thin fabric was probably too showy that she posed sideways to conceal her privates from being exposed. The backside of the undergarment displayed a thong design. She also sported a garter belt made of small lace panels with stretchable straps.

Dressed in her sexy ensemble, Doina was photographed somewhere inside a house. She stood with her left leg forward and posed by angling her side to the camera. She brought her hands up to the back of her head, running some fingers through her hair. Her chin was raised, and her eyes closed. She had a plaid long sleeve shirt, which was unbuttoned during the hot photo session.

A swipe to the right showed the influencer flaunting her toned backside to the camera. Her shirt was also almost fully-taken off as it rested on her wrists and below her pert derriere. She was seen facing the cloudy sky, but her eyes were still closed.

In the caption, Doina wrote something about the latest collection by Lounge Intimates. She also tagged the brand in both the post and the picture. The company’s main Instagram account, Lounge Underwear, was also tagged.

This new post became an instant hit with her legion of fans. In less than a day of posting, the update earned more than 14,700 likes and 170-plus comments. Fans from different countries flocked to the comments section and told her what they thought of the snap. Several others dropped a combination of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

“You are on fire! You look marvelous in that lingerie. You are oozing with beauty and hotness,” a fan wrote.

“The hottest pic on Instagram today,” gushed another admirer, adding two red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“You deserve everything and more. That body and your beauty can conquer any man’s heart,” a third follower commented.