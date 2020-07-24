‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Monday: Nick Turns To Victor For Help

The Young and the Restless preview for Monday, July 27 teases moments from August 30, 1994. Victor tried to teach his son Nick about how vital the Newman legacy was — family is everything for the Genoa City giant, but it might not be that way for his son. Meanwhile, Dru and Olivia faced a medical situation, which left one of them stumped, but the other knew precisely what was happening. Finally, Nikki felt Victoria might be too independent, especially given her recent trip to New York with a strange man, and Nikki would undoubtedly be shocked if she knew what her daughter had done.

Victor (Eric Braeden) schooled Nick (Joshua Morrow) on the importance of the Newman legacy, according to SheKnows Soaps. Nick couldn’t get his mind off of Sharon (Sharon Case). He struggled to focus on work because of how enthralling he found her. Nick ran into Sharon’s evil ex at Crimson Lights, and things got heated. Nick ended up backing out of the fight, though, because he didn’t know how to defend himself. Nick did know somebody who could fight — Victor.

Eventually, Nick asked Victor to teach him how to box because he didn’t know, and Victor was happy to share some of his skills. However, he let his son know that without family, the rest of his success meant absolutely nothing. The Mustache may have had the chance to get through to his son that time, but overall, Nick has been pretty big on thinking for himself throughout his years on The Young and the Restless.

Monty Brinton / CBS

Drucilla (Victoria Rowell) talked to her big sister Olivia (Tonya Lee Williams) about a medical issue. Dru had felt dizzy, tired, and hungry all the time. Neil (Kristoff St. John) was worried, so he took her to see her doctor sister. Drucilla gave her sister an extensive examination, and she had a pretty good idea what was wrong with Dru — perhaps a pregnancy.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) was concerned by Victoria’s (then Heather Tom) independence. Victoria ran away to New York, and she ended up posing as a centerfold for a magazine, which did not go over so well. However, Cole (J. Eddie Peck) supposedly stopped the presses, but Victoria also confessed her dirty deed to Ryan (Scott Reeves). Victoria had hoped to irritate Victor with her little escapade. Eventually, she got her wish because the magazine did go to publication, and Victor had to buy and destroy every single copy. The situation rocked The Young and the Restless.