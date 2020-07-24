Donald Trump Signs Executive Orders Attempting To Lower Drug Prices

On Friday, President Donald Trump signed three executive orders that aim to curb the cost of prescription drugs for Americans, while further announcing a fourth order that won’t actually go into effect until August 25. According to the president, the delay to the latter order was meant to give pharmaceutical companies a chance to propose a palatable alternative that will serve the same function in reducing drug prices.

That order seeks to revive a plan to cap drug prices in the U.S. based on what pharmaceutical companies charge for them in economically comparable countries around the world.

“The clock starts right now,” said Trump, as relayed by Stat.

As described by the White House’s fact sheet on the recent slate of executive directives, one order directs federally qualified health centers to pay forward sizable discounts on insulin and EpiPens received from drug companies to certain low-income Americans.

A third executive order aims to allow state plans for the importation cheaper drugs from outside the U.S. The order also authorized the re-importation of insulin products made in the U.S. and, possibly, the personal importation of drugs via authorized pharmacies in the U.S.

The other order signed by the president on Friday sought to prohibit secret deals between drug makers and drug-insuring “middlemen” by way of rebates, ensuring that patients will benefit directly from the discounts when they purchase drugs at their pharmacies.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

However, it remains unclear how Trump’s orders will affect actual policy, as they are essentially just directives to the Health and Human Services Department. As relayed by The Hill, Democrats are dismissing Trump’s orders as an “election year stunt,” arguing that they won’t actually take effect and reduce costs for Americans.

“President Trump’s Executive Orders are a desperate and ineffective election year stunt to try to convince people he’s following through on his promise to lower prescription drug prices,” commented New Jersey Democrat Frank Pallone, Jr., the House’s Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman.

For his part, Health Secretary Alex Azar believes Trump’s executive orders will achieve their intended effect.

“Today’s executive order makes clear that these are the policies of this administration,” Azar said, via Stat. “These will happen; [Trump] has ordered them to happen.”

In other White House news, President Trump appeared to make fun of Portland, Oregon Mayor Ted Wheeler during a live interview on Thursday after he had been tear-gassed by federal law enforcement officers during a demonstration. Wheeler has been a stern critic of the federal response to civil unrest and Black Lives Matter protests in his city.