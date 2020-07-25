Chrishell Stause Reacts To Explosive ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 3 Trailer That Features Her Divorce Blindside

The actress's high-profile divorce from 'This Is Us' star Justin Hartley is a painful storyline on the third season of the Netflix reality show.

Chrishell Stause’s divorce is front and center in the Selling Sunset Season 3 trailer.

The actress and high-end realtor’s breakup blindside from ex-husband, This Is Us star Justin Hartley, took up major real estate in the newly released teaser for the Netflix reality show, but she’s ready to step into a bubble to avoid the drama.

In the sneak peek for the upcoming third season of the glamorous reality show, set to drop on August 7, Chrishell’s co-workers were seen getting a news alert about the This Is Us star’s unexpected divorce filing. Chrishell later broke down when talking to fellow realtor Mary Fitzgerald about her ex’s shocking court action that she never saw coming.

“The crazy way in which this went down, people want answers,” she said. “I want answers!”

Chrishell’s nemesis Christine Quinn was also unhappy about the celebrity couple’s split, but for a different reason.

“I really want to be excited for my wedding, but obviously it’s overshadowed by Chrishell’s divorce,” Christine said ahead of her nuptials to Christian Richard.

The Oppenheim Group office was buzzing over the bombshell news in the trailer, and at one point Chrishell was seen storming out and saying she doesn’t want to “do this” anymore.

Indeed, rehashing the events of last fall (Hartley filed in November 2019) appears to be extremely painful for Chrishell. After the promo was released, the soap star posted to Instagram, seen here, to share an abbreviated version of the teaser that didn’t showcase any of her marital problems.

“There is a much more dramatic trailer but I am gonna zip into my ‘leave me the F alone bubble’ and focus on all the hard work we put into the sell of these stunning homes,” Chrishell captioned her post.

The actress has been vocal about her shock over her ex’s blindside legal action and the fact that the marital drama took place when Netflix’s cameras were following her for Selling Sunset.

“It’s unfortunate the way that everything happened and the timing of everything. I still had a month of shooting the show when this all went down,” she told Entertainment Tonight in May.

In comments to her Instagram post, fans told Chrishell that while they are excited for the third season of Selling Sunset, they’re not looking forward to seeing her get her heart broken by her famous ex-husband. Others said that it’s “terrible” that Chrishell and Justin’s personal drama played out for the public while she was filming the Netflix series.