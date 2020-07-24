Erica Fett Flaunts Incredible Curves In Skimpy Pink Bikini

On Friday, July 24, cosplay model Erica Fett shared a series of suggestive snaps with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

The tantalizing photos showed the 32-year-old posing outside on a sunny day in front of gorgeous green foliage. She sizzled in a pink eyelet bikini that left little to the imagination. Her ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the tiny bikini top, much to the delight of her audience. The skimpy swimsuit also accentuated her toned midsection and curvaceous hips. In addition, fans were able to get a good view of her impressive tattoo collection. Erica shielded her face from the sun with a wide-brim hat. As for jewelry, she sported a pair of silver hoop earrings and her signature hoop nose ring.

For the photo, the bombshell wore her long locks down in a slightly tousled style.

In the first image, Erica stood with her shoulders back and her back arched, emphasizing her hourglass figure. She touched her thighs, as she looked directly at the photographer, smiling sweetly. The model altered her position for the following photo by moving closer to the camera and placing one of her hands on the top of her hat. She tilted her head and parted her full lips.

In the caption, the social media sensation implored her followers to let her know which of the two photos did they prefer.

Many of her admirers were quick to share their opinions regarding the photoset in the comments section.

“#2 You look more natural,” wrote one fan.

“Definitely number 1,” added another Instagram user.

Some commenters noted, however, that they had difficulty deciding a favorite image between the two pictures.

“Both photos are amazing,” said a follower, adding a string of pink heart and fire emoji to the comment.

“Both for sure. Hot pink is the best color ever,” remarked a different devotee.

Erica engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 39,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Last month, she uploaded provocative pictures, in which she wore a blue tie-dye two-piece. That post has been liked over 67,000 times since it was shared.