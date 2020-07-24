Liz Katz Tantalizes Fans In Racy Catwoman Cosplay In Latest Instagram Post

Liz Katz gave her 1.2 million Instagram fans something to look at on Friday, July 24, with a new post that featured her in a racy Catwoman ensemble that put her assets on show.

The snapshot captured the American cosplay model sitting on the ground on what looked like a bridge or some other concrete urban structure overlooking a city landscape. The camera framed her from the left as she turned her head slightly to look into the lenses. Her eyes were soft and lips open. Katz bent her knees up slightly as she leaned onto her thighs.

Katz wore a black face mask with pointed ears that resembled the one used by the DC Comics character Catwoman. It had large holes around her eyes and a wide free space for the mouth. She wore a bodysuit with fishnet panels along the front and on the sides, which bared a lot of skin. The suit had solid parts over the chest and matching straps that she wore off her shoulders. She accessorized her look with a matching choker and thigh-high black leather boots.

Katz was bound in the photo. A triple black rope placed above her chest wrapped over her arms, which were crossed behind her back. Another set made of the same material went in between her breasts and over her shoulders. A similar rope also tied her lower legs close together.

In under an hour, the post has garnered more than 18,400 likes and over 170, proving to have been an immediate hit. In the caption, she revealed she likes a “man who keeps things under wraps,” which drew several comments. Many other fans simply took to the comments section to react to her costume and express their admiration for her.

“H2O Delirious keeps things under wrap then,” one of her fans wrote, referring to Katz’s rumored boyfriend, American YouTuber H2O Delirious.

“Holy crap Liz. I can’t stop thinking how goddamn lucky Delirious is,” replied another admirer.

“My type of kinky,” a third admirer chimed in.

“[B]est catwoman cosplay ever!!!” raved a fourth fan.

Katz has been filling her Instagram feed with a mix of current and throwback photos, which is easy to spot these days considering she is several months pregnant. A few days ago, she posted another pre-bump shot of herself in a tropical bikini that showed off her sexy figure, as The Inquisitr has noted. She posed in what appeared to be a hotel room while wearing a bikini that featured a plunging top with front tie detailing and matching low-rise bottoms.