Qimmah Russo Goes Braless Under Open Cardigan

Fitness model Qimmah Russo took to her Instagram account on Friday, July 24, to share a series of photos in which she is scantily-clad in nothing but an open shirt and skimpy Daisy Dukes. The ensemble, which wowed her 1.5 million followers, left little to the imagination.

Qimmah tagged the location of the photo as Beverly Hills, and she stood on a sidewalk in front of a fence laden with vines. Behind her was a small garden filled with pink, violet, and white flowers.

She showcased all of her curves in the racy ensemble, starting with her bust and underboob which prominently peeked out from underneath her light pink sweater. Qimmah opted to go braless, and nothing but carefully placed lapels tied by a string hid her chest from view. The crop top garment also flaunted her toned and taut midriff, as well as her enviable abs. Her belly button ring was also on display.

She wore teeny denim shorts that were so short they were almost like panties. The shorts dipped low on her waist and rode up on her hips, accentuating her hourglass figure and fit physique. Her legs seemed to stretch on forever.

She wore her dark hair slicked back in a high ponytail.

In the first snap, Qimmah looked directly at the camera, tilting her head to the side. She modeled with her body facing the lens head-on, which only served to further emphasize her fit body. She wore a hint of a close-mouthed smile on her lips.

The second shot showed Qimmah looking off to the side, an open-mouthed grin on her face. Her pearly white teeth sparkled in the light. She tugged on her ear with one hand, while her other arm dropped to the side.

The third image depicted Qimmah’s blouse moving slightly, showing off more of her chest than in the other two pictures. She once again faced the camera head-on, fiddling with her earring.

In the comments section of the post, Qimmah’s followers were quick to comment in awe of the model’s beauty and latest look.

“You are flawless,” gushed one social media user.

“Oof. Took the wind right outta me,” wrote another follower.

“No one does this better than you…,” complimented a third person.

“The outfit, the abs, the hair, the glow,” said a fourth fan, punctuating their comment with a crying face, a flame emoji, and two smiley faces with heart-eyes.

As of press time, the three-photo slideshow racked up more than 14,000 likes and over 270 comments.