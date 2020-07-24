‘Big Brother 22’ Rumors: New Houseguests Added To All-Stars Roster

The rumor mill has not stopped chugging for the past month regarding the upcoming season of Big Brother. It was finally confirmed by CBS that Season 22 would contain an All-Stars cast, but who will show up to film remains to be seen. The big official reveal of the houseguests won’t come until just a few days before the series premiere on August 5, but there are plenty of rumors among spoiler accounts for who fans can expect.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, former houseguests who are rumored to be returning are Tyler Crispen, Bayleigh Dayton, Josh Martinez, Paulie Calafiore, Nicole Franzel, Ian Terry, Hayden Moss, Daniele Donato, and Janelle Pierzina. These original names were suggested by TMZ, but spoiler accounts across Twitter suggest something different. Popular Big Brother spoiler account OneLuckyGay, which is run by Brett Wolgamott, has been keeping up with the newest updates on Twitter regarding the cast, and he’s made some major changes.

For one, Brett does not have Paulie on his list, but he does have his brother, Cody Calafiore, as a lock for All-Stars. The rest of TMZ’s list coincides with the insider, who also has a few houseguests the outlet left off. Da’Vonne Rogers was also added as a lock after she previously denied being linked to the show earlier this month.

CBS

Enzo Palumbo, Danielle Reyes, Amber Borzotra, Nicole Anthony, Christmas Abbott, Kaysar Ridha, Paul Abrahamian, Kevin Campbell, and David Alexander are listed as “possible” for the show, but OneLuckyGay has not claimed them as locks at this time. If each of these former players showed up, that would mean a total of 19 houseguests for BB22.

Traditionally, the CBS hit hosts 16 or 17 players each summer, meaning some of the listed stars above might not make the cut. There’s also a possibility the new season brings in more cast members to make for a longer one since networks are dying for more content due to the ongoing health crisis.

What also should be taken into consideration is that the potential houseguests are all being tested for COVID-19, and some of them may not be able to play if they test positive. Brett’s list likely includes alternates who will be called in and tested, should anyone from the main roster test positive.

One potential player who was removed from the insider’s original group was Diane Henry. It had also long been rumored that Dan Gheesling and Derrick Levasseur would be joining the house this summer, but the two are on neither TMZ nor the Twitter insider’s lists currently. Dan has admitted on social media that he will not be on All-Stars but will be cheering on his favorites from home.