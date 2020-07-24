Tucker Carlson Gives Off An ‘Aura Of Hate,’ Journalist Says

In a Friday piece for The Independent, journalist Richard Hall examined Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s perception of the world and his attacks on people he claims “hate America.”

“There is indeed an aura of hate around Carlson, but most of it seems to emanate from him,” the article read. “It is directed towards anyone who doesn’t look and think like Tucker Carlson, a side of America that is perhaps unfamiliar to him, but which is no less American.”

As reported by Associated Press, Carlson previously said that Democratic leaders “despise” the United States.

“They have said so. They continue to. That is shocking but it is also disqualifying. We cannot let them run this nation because they hate it. Imagine what they would do to it.”

The comments drew pushback from a T.J. Ducklo, a spokesperson for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign, who accused the Fox News host of promoting “hate speech” under the guise of journalism. Ducko also claimed that Biden holds principles that are the “polar opposite” of Carlson’s.

According to Hall, Carlson’s world is divided into “black and white.” The writer also claimed that the Daily Caller co-founder’s career has been driven by his opposition to “other people and ideas.” The Independent correspondent argued that the political commentator currently having a “moment” because America is divided in the same binary terms amid the civil unrest gripping the country.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The article cites Jane Hall, an associate professor of the School of Communication at the American University in Washington D.C., who noted Carlson’s influence with Donald Trump. She also claimed that the pair share the same tendency to push boundaries with their language and rhetoric, which she says creates a “dangerous” atmosphere.

“They are pushing the envelope. They are pushing more and more radically offensive characterizations of immigrants, of Black Lives Matter and so on. This language has been normalized and Carlson seems to be taking it further.”

Despite Carlson’s controversial statements, he has become a possible candidate for president in 2024, Politico reported. According to the publication, Republican Party strategists and commentators — as well as former Trump campaign officials — view the television host as a strong candidate to carry on the legacy of Trump’s populist movement.

The television personality’s divisive style has also been positive for ratings — his show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, is currently the most-watched cable show in history. YouTube clips of his segments are also some of the most popular on the Fox News network since it began posting content on the video platform.