Iulia Valentina Wows Fans In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

Iulia Valentina made her 1.4 million followers happy with a brand-new update, published to her Instagram page on July 23. The Romanian model rocked a white two-piece swimsuit that showcased her dangerous curves and voluptuous assets.

In the first snap, Iulia seemingly stood in the hallway, against a wall and a wooden window. She posed sideways with her legs closed. The angle also showed a glimpse of her curvy behind. Her head was angled toward the photographer, but her eyes were looking at something else. She also had a pensive expression on her face.

The second photo featured the babe placing her right hand on the windowsill and held her ample chest with her other hand. She also positioned her right leg forward as she gazed into the lens and gave a serious look. While she may be in a shaded area, her skin still appeared to glow from the sunlight.

Iulia sported an ultra-revealing bathing suit that highlighted her hourglass physique. The swimwear, made of ribbed material, boasted a low-cut neckline, which showed a glimpse of her decolletage. Her cleavage looked even more evident, thanks to the garment’s snug fit. Despite the light color of the piece, her buxom curves were completely covered from the thick fabric.

The lower part of the one-piece displayed high legs that helped accentuate her curvy hips. The cut also showed a hint of her butterfly tattoo. From what was visible, the backside had a simple design. It is also important to note that her flat stomach and small waistline was emphasized from the form-fitting swimsuit.

Iulia wore her long locks down in a center part. She let the straight strands fall over her shoulders and on her back. She ditched the jewelry as not to distract viewers from her skimpy attire.

In the caption, Iulia simply dropped a white heart and dove emoji to match her ensemble. She also shared that her suit was from PrettyLittleThing. She made sure to tag the brand in the picture and the post. Since going live on Instagram, the post has racked up almost 74,300 likes and over 1,000 comments. Many of her online admirers took to the comments section to compliment the model on her insanely fit physique.

“The most sensual and beautiful influencer I have laid my eyes upon. You have that enchanting beauty that no men could ignore,” one of her followers wrote.

“You are a real and better-looking version of Kylie J, in my opinion. Simply stunning!” another admirer commented.

“You are definitely my favorite Instagram model. So beautiful!” a third social media user added.