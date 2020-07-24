Isabella Buscemi Shows Off Major Cleavage In Skimpy Purple Top

Miami bombshell Isabella Buscemi sent fans into a frenzy on social media after she posted a sexy new snapshot of herself on Friday, July 24. The beauty took to Instagram to share the content with her 2.2 million followers, and the post became a hit shortly after going live.

The 22-year-old model – who is of Italian and Cuban descent — photographed herself seemingly inside of her home. Isabella took center stage as she stood directly in front of the mirror, posing while squatted on her knees. She emitted a very sexy vibe as she pushed her chest out, pouted, and directed her gaze straight toward her phone’s screen.

Her long, highlighted blond hair, which featured dark roots, looked to be styled straight as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Still, it was the model’s famous and curvy figure that stood out most in the photo, as she flaunted it with a casual, yet revealing ensemble.

She opted for a top that was lavender and featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her bust, highlighting her chest. The top was also designed with a plunging neckline that revealed a great deal of cleavage. Further on display was her slim and chiseled core as the number was quite cropped.

She teamed the top with a matching pair of sweatpants that featured a tie-dye design. The pants also helped flaunt her curvy figure, particularly showing off her hips, and pert derriere.

Isabella accessorized the look with a nameplate necklace and a bellybutton ring.

In the post’s caption, the model simply shared a boss-girl sentiment with fans.

The sizzling update was met with an immense amount of support and approval from Isabella’s fans, garnering more than 11,000 likes in just 50 minutes after going live. Additionally, more than 150 followers also headed to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her good looks, famous physique, and revealing outfit.

“I love this so much, you are the most beautiful model,” one user wrote, in Spanish, per Google Translator.

“Well, you just made my Friday better,” a second fan added, following their sentence with a number of heart-eyes emoji.

“You are beyond gorgeous,” a third individual proclaimed.

“Absolutely stunning oh my god, you’re so amazing,” a fourth admirer chimed in.

Isabella has displayed her killer figure in more than one eye-catching post on Instagram this past week. Just two days ago, on July 22, she wowed her fans once again after she rocked a tie-dye bikini that again showed off her killer figure, per The Inquisitr. That post received more than 77,000 likes.