Devon Windsor Swings On A Swing In A Zebra-Print Swimsuit

Devon Windsor stunned her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest upload to the platform. On Friday, July 24, the Victoria’s Secret model shared a video of herself, clad in a plunging one-piece, swinging on a swing in a tropical paradise.

Though Devon did not geotag the location of the clip, it appeared to be a gorgeous day on the beach. Cerulean skies shined brightly overhead, dotted with white clouds. She flew high over crystal-clear turquoise waters. Green hills rolled in the background.

The runway model stood tall on a wooden swing, gliding over the shallow waters as Caribbean music blasted in the background. At one point, she flung her head back and stretched out her body as she pumped hard while the swing flew in the air.

Her blond locks were parted in the middle and blew behind her in the breeze, fluttering in straight strands.

Devon wore a bathing suit from her signature swimwear collection, Devon Windsor Swim. The suit sported a light-blue, zebra-print pattern with a ruffled collar and deep V neckline. The skintight garment hugged her every curve. In addition to showing off her tanned and toned arms, the high-cut one piece made her sun-kissed legs look as if they stretched on forever.

As for her jewelry, Devon seemed to accessorize with a necklace, multiple bracelets, and a ring.

In the caption of the post, Devon quoted the iconic phrase from The Lion King: “Hakuna Matata,” meaning “no worries.” The carefree message seemed to fit in with the tropical aesthetic of the upload.

Devon’s millions of followers flooded the comments section of the Instagram video with compliments and praise for the model — as well as the stunning locale.

“Beautiful, both the landscape, and the joyful atmosphere,” shared one social media user, adding a smiley face to their message.

“That looks dreamy!” exclaimed a second fan, punctuating their comment with a heart-eye emoji.

“Love it!! Your killin it with these suits!! FR!” declared a third person, following up with two flame emoji.

“You have the best life,” gushed a fourth follower.

As of press time, the clip reached 48,000 views and more than 130 comments.

As The Inquisitr readers and Devon Windsor fans know, she frequently shares photos of herself in swimsuits from her collection. One of her most recent posts featured Devon sporting a sparkling one-piece while seemingly in the same location as she is in the video. The three-photo set showcased the star posing on the shore while the ocean glittered in the background.