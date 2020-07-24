Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Killer Body In Pink Biker Shorts While Posing In Front Of A Double Rainbow

Georgia Gibbs showed off her insanely fit figure to her 714,000 Instagram fans on Friday, July 24, with a new update that is sure to help put them in proper weekend mood. The Australian model took to the popular social media platform to post a two-picture snapshot that showed her in a workout set that put her toned midriff front and center.

Both snapshots captured Gibbs on a beach. In the first, she was seen posing in front of two rainbows as she opened her arms wide to the sides. Her leg was slightly forward, in a spontaneous stance that suggested she had been moving when the pic was snapped. The second shot was a selfie in which she and her boyfriend shared a kiss in the same setting. She wore her golden blond hair pulled up in a casual ponytail.

Gibbs wore a light pink two-piece set that flattered her skin tone. The bottom half consisted of a pair of biker shorts that sat just below belly button, hugging her toned midsection and curvy hips. The hems expanded to her mid-thighs, clinging to her toned quads. She paired it with a matching sports bra that left her defined upper abs fully exposed. The bra’s bottom elastic was seen peeking from underneath a white cropped sweater, which included a hoodie and drawstrings that were loose by her collarbones.

Gibbs often pairs her photos with inspiriting messages and this one was no exception. She said she would let the double rainbow speak for itself and wished her followers a happy weekend, while urging them to go outside “rain, hail or shine.”

The slideshow has garnered more than 5,600 likes and upwards of 45 comments within the first hour of being up. Her fans took to the comments section to praise her beauty and the setting, while sharing their admiration for Gibbs.

“[Y]ou are gloooowing,” one user wrote.

“How does this pic not deserve an early mix release???” asked another one of her fans.

“you look AMAZING [heart-eyes emoji] & this is cute,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Ahhh, that joy is contagious!!” added a fourth fan.

Gibbs recently flaunted her bod on her Instagram feed with a post of herself clad in a bikini, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. The pics showed her on a dirt trail surrounded by bright, green vegetation. She wore a white two-piece bathing suit that included a pair of stylish high-rise bottoms. They had a matching belt with a wooden ring in the middle. The top had a U-shaped neckline with the same wooden ring connecting the two sides.