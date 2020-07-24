Mariana Morais Flaunts Her Curves As She Goes ‘On A Stroll’

Instagram beauty Mariana Morais shared a trio of new photos on her social media page Friday afternoon. She teased that she was simply taking a stroll, but her fans thought she looked especially fantastic as she did it.

Mariana’s new post consisted of three photos and the geotag suggested they were snapped along Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California. The Brazilian stunner was photographed walking outdoors among some shops, seemingly aiming to give the appearance that she was casually walking and shopping.

The 23-year-old model wore her long, blond tresses loose and straight with what appeared to be a side part. The locks swung lightly as she walked and cascaded over her shoulders. Mariana seemed to be holding a phone in one hand and she noted that she was wearing PrettyLittleThing for this outing.

It appeared that this was the line’s ruched-front pink floral cami top. Mariana had the front ties cinching the piece up quite high so that she could flaunt her tiny waist and impressive abs. People could not help but notice that the neckline allowed the gorgeous model to showcase plenty of cleavage as well.

Along with the cami, Mariana wore baggy, distressed jeans, and a pair of what appeared to be the clear platform heeled sandals from the same fashion line.

“Skinny hottie on the loose!!!!” one of her fans commented.

Mariana has a following of nearly 800,000 people on Instagram — where she goes by the user name maarebeaar — and more than 20,000 of them liked this trio of snapshots during the first hour they were on her social media page. Nearly 100 people commented too and this casual-yet-sexy look that Mariana chose for her Rodeo Drive stroll was clearly a hit.

“I love this outfit babe,” someone detailed.

“You so fine maarebeaar.. just a pretty little thing.. luv ya beautiful.. have a great stroll,” another fan declared.

Some might say that this crop top and denim type of pairing has been something of a go-to look lately for Mariana. Another recent post showed her wearing a tight, white crop top and denim shorts as she teased her followers that she was ready to go out.

The blond beauty’s impossibly tiny waist did not go unnoticed in this new series of uploads, and her tanned skin looked flawless against the light colors of the outfit she wore. The shoes may not have been a primary focus of these snaps, but they were definitely noticed as well.

“You look absolutely stunning,” a fan shared.