‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Video Preview: Victor Rules His Family

The Young and the Restless weekly video preview for July 27 through 31 teases five flashback episodes filled with all things Newman. The Young and the Restless viewers get the opportunity to relive moments like Cassie’s heartbreaking death and Victor’s reunion with his father, Albert, and so much more as the CBS Daytime drama relives some of the high and low points of one of Genoa City’s leading families.

Viewers are excited to relive the big moments for Victor Newman’s (Eric Braeden) family.

“No secret, my favorite family on Y&R is the Newmans. This will be an amazing week to watch,” a fan gushed.

Victor (Eric Braeden) confronted his father, Albert (George Kennedy). It was a difficult moment for the estranged family.

“I will be loving these shows! I had a crush on George Kennedy cannot wait to see him again. But…..he is awful mean in this part!” wrote an excited fan.

Then, Victor let Nick (Joshua Morrow) know that without family, nothing he’s accomplished with Newman Enterprises means anything. The Mustache hammered home the importance of the Newman legacy to his son, but Nick wasn’t so sure.

Later, Nick tearfully said goodbye to Cassie (Camryn Grimes) when she died of injuries she suffered in a car wreck. Nick let his little girl know that he’d cherished every moment he got to have with her. Cassie responded that she loved him in the tearjerking scene.

“It’s going to be good next week. Cassie’s death is the saddest moment to watch,” replied one viewer.

A very young Abby gave Victor some shocking news — he was her father. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) kept the secret under wraps for as long as they could, but the truth eventually came out.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) prepared to get married, and Victor magnanimously welcomed J.T. to his family. While that day saw Victoria as a beautiful bride and J.T. seemingly in love, nobody could have predicted that it would all end so terribly with J.T. attempting to cost Victor his life by pushing him down the stairs and abusing Victoria. Even Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) witnessed the young couple’s big day. Victor also walked his eldest daughter down the aisle to J.T.

“I love J.T. and Victoria. I can’t wait to see their wedding,” wrote another follower.

Although a few fans who commented lamented that the Newman week on The Young and the Restless only contained five episodes, many expressed their desire for new storylines, which will hopefully arrive soon since the soap recently begin filming new scenes.