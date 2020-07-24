Melissa Gorga Gives ‘Real Housewives’ Advice To Denise Richards: ‘Never Run From A Scene’

Someone who isn’t a stranger to confrontation on Bravo is The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga. The 41-year-old went toe-to-toe with her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice for years and faced off against several other co-stars including Jennifer Aydin and Siggy Flicker. The Bravo veteran is now giving advice to Denise Richards, who has become the center of the drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Denise has had trouble with most of the women on her cast and tends to get up and remove herself from conversations instead of sticking it out and letting her voice be heard. According to Melissa, this isn’t the best way to go about these things on reality television. The Envy owner recently caught up with Us Weekly’s Getting Real With the Housewives podcast, where she had some advice for her fellow Bravolebrity.

“I always say stay there and get out whatever you want to say. When you leave the scene, sometimes that’s not always the best way because then you lead them to talk about it and it’s not always the truth,” Melissa said. “So I personally never run from a scene. I sit there until I get my point across and explain it and state my facts.”

Fans of RHONJ know Melissa has stuck to her guns when it comes to confrontations and has never shied away from a fight. Her point was proven three episodes ago when Denise left Kyle Richards backyard barbeque after a fight broke out between The Bold and the Beautiful star and the other women. When she left, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, and Kyle sat back and discussed their co-star during her absence.

“You got to just throw in the towel and be like, ‘All right, I’m not perfect’ and that’s why we’re on the show, to show we’re not here to act like a Mary Poppins,” Melissa continued.

There is so much more to come from this season of RHOBH as the bombshell has just been dropped that Denise had an affair with Brandi Glanville. The women on the cast have yet to confront the actress about the story Brandi recently shared with them, and things are only going to get worse from here on out. While fans haven’t seen it play out yet, things get bad enough to the point where Denise had to get a cease and desist order to prevent conversations from occurring. This will also change the direction of the reunion, which Lisa recently admitted was “bullsh*t” because of said order.