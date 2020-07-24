Jade Grobler Flaunts Major Cleavage In Royal Blue Bikini While Hanging Out In A Jacuzzi

Jade Grobler caught the attention of her fans on social media after she posted a saucy snap that displayed her ample assets on Friday, July 24. The Instagram post featured the Australian influencer rocking a skimpy bikini that exposed plenty of skin.

In the update, Jade was photographed enjoying a small jacuzzi in her scanty swimwear. She appeared to be in the balcony as glass railings were seen behind her. The dark background indicated that the steamy photo shoot session happened during nighttime.

For her pose, she posed front and center with her head tilted to the side. She looked directly into the camera with parted lips and a sultry gaze. Half of her body was submerged in water with her legs spread. She placed her hands in between her thighs. The photographer used flash to add more light and visibility in the snap.

Jade wore a royal blue two-piece swimsuit. It boasted a plunging neckline that offered a nice look at her decolletage. Her pose made her arms push her breasts inward, which displayed more cleavage. The padded cups were cut so small that it hardly covered her breasts. Narrow straps clung to her shoulders, accentuating her lean arms. She presumably sported the matching bottoms.

Jade parted her long, blond hair in a side part, and styled it straight. She left the ends hanging over her shoulders and back. Some parts, especially the tips, were wet. She accessorized with her usual string necklace with a silver-colored turtle pendant and nothing else.

The model wrote a short caption, mainly about what she thought of about home. She added a geotag in the post, which revealed that she was at the Coral Sea Resort Hotel in Airlie Beach, Queensland.

In less than a day of going live, the share amassed more than 18,100 likes and upward of 200 comments. Among her 974,000 followers, many flocked to the comments section and wrote compliments. Most of them expressed their admiration for her beauty, while countless other admirers raved about her curves. Some followers decided to drop emoji instead of words to express their thoughts about the picture.

“My Wonder Woman! You are so hot and beautiful,” gushed an admirer, adding several flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“You look good in every color, but blue makes your eyes pop. They are stunning, by the way,” another fan commented.

“This tub looks so tiny, but it doesn’t matter if you are in it. You are so gorgeous,” a third social media user added.

“The twins look great! This photo made my day. Thank you,” a fourth follower wrote.