Katya Elise Henry Rocks A Ruffled Plaid Bikini On Instagram

Katya Elise Henry wowed fans with her latest Instagram upload, which featured the fitness model posing in a ruffled two-piece. She shared the update with her 7.6 million Instagram followers on Friday, July 24.

Katya sat on a set of stairs, her eyes fixated on the camera. She tilted her head to the side. She seemed to wear a hint of a close-lipped smile on her face. While one hand rested on her lap, her other arm was bent at the elbow. She used her hand to tuck a lock of hair behind one ear.

The model wore a cream-colored bikini with a brown plaid pattern on both the top and bottom of the swimsuit. The top featured straps that curved over her shoulders. The fabric stretched across her chest and showed a peek at her cleavage. Her tanned and toned midriff was on display, as were her enviable abs.

The bottoms of the suit dipped low on her waist. She arched her back, which emphasized her derriere and made her booty pop.

Katya showed off her tattoos in the ensemble, including one on her arm and another on her ribs.

Katya’s dark tresses were parted off-center and curled behind the nape of her neck. They cascaded down her shoulder in straight strands, falling to her hips.

Her stiletto-shaped nails were lacquered with a sheer pink polish, while her toenails were done in a French manicure.

As for her jewelry, Katya opted to accessorize with hoop earrings, a dainty cross necklace, a thumb ring, and a bracelet.

Katya’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section of the photo, eager to shower her with compliments and praise.

Some loved her ensemble.

“That set,” one social media user replied, punctuating their comment with a flame emoji and hands raised in praise.

“Where is the fit from @katyaelisehenry,” another asked, adding a flame and heart-eye emoji to their message.

Others were entranced by her beauty.

“Somethings you just never get tired of,” gushed a third fan, including a drooling smiley face.

“But you got it all,” declared a fourth follower, following up with a flame emoticon.

At the time of this writing, the post garnered upwards of 53,000 likes and more than 350 comments.

