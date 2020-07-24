Alexa Collins Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Revealing Crop Top & Low-Rise Jeans

On Friday, July 24, American model Alexa Collins shared a stunning snap with her 1 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 24-year-old posing outside on what appears to be a cement pathway in front of numerous trees. The post’s geotag indicated that the picture was taken in Miami, Florida.

Alexa flaunted her fantastic figure in a powder blue one-shoulder crop top. She paired the revealing garment with low-rise distressed jeans. The ensemble, which was from the clothing company Missy Empire, left little to the imagination. Her incredible curves and toned midsection were put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. As for jewelry, she wore two gold choker necklaces, with one adorned with the word “Bella” and the other reading “Tokyo.”

She faced forward and stood with her shoulders back. Alexa hooked her thumb into her pant pocket, as she tugged on a strand of her hair. The model tilted her head and gave the photographer a sultry look by raising her eyebrows and parting her full lips.

For the photo, the bombshell styled her platinum blond hair in loose waves and a deep middle part, giving her additional glamour.

In the caption, the social media sensation made reference to her all-blue outfit by seemingly quoting lyrics from the song “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” by Eiffel 65. She also advertised for Missy Empire by tagging the company.

Fans seemed to have loved the post as it soon racked up more than 7,000 likes. Quite a few of her admirers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“You look beautiful,” wrote a fan, along with both a red heart and a heart-eyes emoji.

“Absolutely breathtaking,” added a different devotee.

“So pretty babes [sic],” remarked another follower, adding a string of pink heart emoji to the comment.

“Very beautiful lady,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise for the model.

Alexa engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the Florida native is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque ensembles. Earlier this week, she uploaded a series of snaps, in which she wore a skimpy teal two-piece that accentuated her pert derriere. That post has been liked over 15,000 times since it was shared.