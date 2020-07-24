‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Karina Smirnoff Shares Rare Photos From Her Final Hours Of Pregnancy

The pro dancer thrilled fans with surprise pictures after keeping her pregnancy private.

Karina Smirnoff surprised her fans by sharing never-seen photos from the day before she gave birth to her first child.

The 42-year-old former Dancing with the Stars pro dancer, who gave birth to her son, Theo Gabriel, in late March, posted a throwback slideshow from her pregnancy days to Instagram.

In the photos, Karina was in a hospital room. The pretty pro dancer was all smiles as she posed wearing a black maternity gown and matching beanie cap that said “Ma Ma” on them. In one pic, Karina smiled as she held onto an IV pole.

Another photo showed the dancer changed into an official patient gown as she rested in bed. As she lounged, she showed off a pair of snazzy black socks that said “GET THIS BABY OUT” in blue lettering. Karina also shared a close-up of the hilarious socks. A final photo showed the expectant mom hooked up to IVs and appearing to be getting ready to be wheeled off to the delivery room.

In the caption to the post, Karina confirmed that the pics were taken the day before baby Theo arrived.

In comments to the expected post famous friends, including fellow Dancing With The Stars pros Sasha Farber and Kym Johnson Herjavec posted sweet comments and heart emoji. Other fans were thrilled to see Karina’s stylish maternity look just hours before she delivered her son.

“Awe love it! So cute your hospital fashion,” one fan wrote.

“You serve us a whole look even in the hospital,” another added.

“You’re always in vogue!” a third chimed in.

“Always doing it up in style,” another wrote.

Karina announced her pregnancy in December with a positive pregnancy test in hand, but unlike many celebrities, she did not document her motherhood milestones on social media.

She also has been very private with photos of her son. Karina only shared a snap of her newborn’s feet in her birth announcement and has yet to post a full picture of him on her Instagram page. The new gallery of maternity pics was a rare peek into what she looked like in her final hours of pregnancy.

Karina is not the only Dancing With the Stars veteran who is celebrating motherhood. Fellow pro dancers Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson are also both expecting babies, so there appears to be a bit of a baby boom with the ladies from the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.