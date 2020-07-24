Julianne Kissinger Sizzles In Red Lingerie As She Teasingly Eats A Strawberry

Instagram starlet Julianne Kissinger teased her fans with a red-hot upload on Friday afternoon. The buxom brunette beauty flaunted her insane curves in a set of red lingerie and kicked the sexy vibe of this shot up a notch by preparing to eat a strawberry in a rather enticing way.

For this sultry snap, Julianne appeared to be outdoors on a patio that was partially shaded. It seemed that she was on top of a table, a container of strawberries in front of her. The model had her legs spread slightly, with her feet perhaps dangling over the edges of the table.

Julianne wore a matching bra and panty set in a vibrant red color. The lacy garments appeared to have some satin bow and strap detailing on both pieces and they gave the gorgeous model a chance to show plenty of skin.

“Wow you are so beautiful,” one person commented.

The 28-year-old stunner revealed a lot of deep cleavage, along with a hint of underboob, with this particular bra. The barely-there panties seemed to consist almost entirely of thin straps that left little to the imagination.

The gorgeous brunette wore her dark tresses in a soft, flirty style with some locks pulled back and fastened away from her face. The slightly off-center part added a hint of feminity and the soft waves tumbled over Julianne’s shoulders with a few wisps gently framing her face.

Julianne gazed intently toward the camera as she held a strawberry to her lips. In her caption, she teased that they were her favorite fruit.

She has 5.8 million followers on Instagram at this point and it did not take long for people to go wild over this sexy snap. Almost 500 comments and around 15,500 likes hit the post in just the first 30 minutes after Julianne had first shared this upload.

“Juli just love ya so beautiful,” someone praised.

“You’re truly the most beautiful and gorgeous girl ever,” a follower determined.

This is not the first time that Julianne has chosen an intense red color for an ensemble she wore in a social media post. Not only that, but it is certainly nothing new to see the stunning model wearing revealing lingerie in what she shares. However, this strawberry tease seemed to be new and it appeared to be well on its way to becoming a big favorite among Julianne’s fans.

“you are a spectacular woman,” another person commented, and it did not look as if anybody was about to disagree.