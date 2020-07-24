Charlamagne Tha God Slams Joe Biden For Claim That Donald Trump Is First Racist President

On Thursday’s episode of The Breakfast Club, radio host Charlamagne Tha God took aim at Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who recently said that Donald Trump is the first racist president in the history of America. As reported by Breitbart, the television personality noted that multiple U.S. leaders were slaveowners.

“I really wish Joe Biden would shut the eff up forever and continue to act like he’s starring in the movie A Quiet Place because as soon as he opens his mouth and makes noise, he gets us all killed. OK?” Charlamagne said.

“There’s already so many people who are reluctantly only voting for Joe Biden because he’s the only option and because Donald J. Trump is that trash.”

In addition to pointing out that past president’s who owned slaves, Charlamagne highlighted the purported racist behavior of presidents Woodrow Wilson and Lyndon B. Johnson. He also pressured Biden to announce his choice for his running mate, which the former vice president said would be a Black woman.

“Joe, you got to hurry up and announce your Black woman VP so I can be enthused about voting for her because I will never be enthused about voting for you.”

As reported by Fox News, Charlamagne used the episode to point to the enthusiasm gap between the two rivals. According to the radio personality, Biden’s alleged struggle to generate excitement is not a positive sign, and his recent remarks could be fueling this purported lack of enthusiasm.

Charlamagne also accused Biden of revising American history with his comment and relinquishing the country from responsibility for its racist past.

Biden made the controversial remarks during a virtual town hall on Wednesday in which he addressed Trump’s use of the phrase “China virus” to describe the coronavirus. In response to his Democratic rival’s accusation, the real estate mogul compared himself to Abraham Lincoln, who he claimed was the only other U.S. leader to rival him in his accomplishments for African Americans.

The 77-year-old politician previously found himself in hot water after suggesting that Black voters who support the real estate mogul are not African American. He made the comment on The Breakfast Club to Charlamagne, who later pushed the Democratic leader to adopt an agenda that benefits African Americans.

Biden himself has faced accusations of bigotry. Former George W. Bush official Paris Dennard accused the lifelong politician of being a bigot and accused him of only caring about the advancement of his career.