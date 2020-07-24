Sierra Skye Gets Down On Her Knees In Skimpy, Leopard-Print Bikini

Sierra Skye — the model, influencer and YouTube personality known for posting scant bikini shots on her popular Instagram account — brought the heat to her feed once again on Friday, July 24 with a scandalous photo featuring her taut frame and surprisingly sinuous curves adorned with nothing but a tiny, leopard-print bikini.

The scandalous mirrored selfie showed Sierra posing provocatively on her knees with her legs spread and her sexy, two-piece swim ensemble barely managing to shroud her NSFW zones. In the adjoining caption, the 24-year-old tagged the style house PrettyLittleThing, presumably crediting the boutique for creating the look.

Sierra posed indoors for the photo, resting her legs upon a large area rug which covered the hardwood floor beneath her. In the background a table and chairs, a loveseat and an ornate glass door were visible. Meanwhile, the sun shined through a curtained window, illuminating Sierra’s body in the shot.

The Roman & Sierra’s World vlogger wore a confident expression as she posed, peering intently at her device while taking the picture. Her long, blond and dark hair was pulled up above her head, with loose strands bordering her beautiful face.

Just below her narrow neck and collar area, an ample display of cleavage was prominent in the frame thanks to her scanty bikini top, which was tied together at Sierra’s front between its cups. Further down the frame, her flat tummy and navel were also revealed and her bikini bottom clung tightly to her athletic body, just above her hips.

With her left hand reaching back and grasping at her toes behind her, Sierra held her smartphone with the opposite hand as she snapped the picture. Her name was emblazoned in bold, black letters across its white case, which was wallpapered with pink lips.

Sierra’s latest IG offering was definitely trending toward viral status as of this writing. Within 45 minutes of being uploaded, the steamy bikini snap was approaching 20,000 likes. Furthermore, over 150 comments had been left by her fans.

“Absolutely amazing beauty and shape!!!” wrote one exuberant admirer.

“The best body on the planet,” exclaimed another.

“As sexy as it gets with incredibly gorgeous legs,” opined a third commenter.

“That dining room set really matches your bikini. Very stylish,” joked another fan.

Sierra has ramped things up a notch on her Instagram feed — which currently boasts more than 4 million followers — in recent weeks, posting a myriad of scandalous updates. With her previous photo post on July 23, she was shown posing in a similarly seductive bikini set while holding onto her pet kitty in the shot.